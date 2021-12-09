Handprint Ornament

By Kate Reed

We love capturing those tiny little baby hands at Christmas time and this year, our third boy will be 7 months! This is the recipe we’ve used for years and it’s super simple and easy on the wallet. No need to buy a kit at the store!

Ingredients:

• 4 cups white all purpose flour

• 1 cup salt

• 1 ½ cups warm water

• Ribbon or twine

• Optional: Mod Podge to seal

Instructions: