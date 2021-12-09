Friday, December 10, 2021
Handprint Ornament

Kate Reed
0
8

By Kate Reed

We love capturing those tiny little baby hands at Christmas time and this year, our third boy will be 7 months! This is the recipe we’ve used for years and it’s super simple and easy on the wallet. No need to buy a kit at the store!

Ingredients:
• 4 cups white all purpose flour
• 1 cup salt
• 1 ½ cups warm water
• Ribbon or twine
• Optional: Mod Podge to seal

Instructions:

  1. Add flour, salt, and water to a big mixing bowl. Mix with a wooden spoon and switch to your hands when it becomes too difficult to stir. If needed, add a little more water or flour to get a good dough consistency.
  2. Knead until the dough feels sort of like play-doh.
  3. Divide the dough until a few small balls (the size will depend on the size of the handprint and the shape you want). I usually aim for an oval that’s about 4 inches wide or so.
  4. Roll each piece of dough until it’s about ¼ inch thick. Doesn’t have to be perfect! Cut them into the shape you’d like. You can also use cookie cutters and have kids decorate ornaments after they’re baked.
  5. Press your child’s hand to make an imprint and use a straw (or similar) to put a hole at the top for ribbon.
  6. Bake in a preheated oven at 250 degrees for about 2 hours (just check on them every 30 minutes or so). They should feel firm to the touch.
  7. When cool, you can paint them and add the date and your baby’s name to the back with permanent marker. Seal it if you wish (it will help it last through the years).
  8. Tie ribbon and hang on your tree!
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

