Safety Tips for Independence Day

Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks! Celebratory sparklers can light up the evening as fireworks blossom across each county—and don’t forget the yummy barbeque!

When safety precautions are put in place, the Fourth of July is a literal blast. However, many residents are injured each year by the improper handling of fireworks and firearms that not only endanger those handling them, but those surrounding them.

C2 Tactical is a local leader in firearm recreation and safety with an indoor gun range in Tempe and Phoenix. Experts and instructors at our locations teach courses on non-lethal protection and how to properly use a firearm, emphasizing caution and awareness.

Here are some tips to keep you safe during the holiday:

NEVER Fire a Gun into the Air

Firing a celebratory shot into the air is not a harmless act—in fact—each year it sends someone to the hospital. Even if you’re far from a group of people, we do not encourage firing a gun into the air during this holiday unless in a safely monitored and designated area.

When a bullet is fired into the air, it can travel up to a mile and the speed down is lethal if it hits someone on accident. Sometimes it even takes up to two minutes for a bullet to come down, making it hard to tell where it will land.

It can’t be stated enough—do NOT fire your gun in celebration. Instead, find a safely monitored indoor gun range or designated firing space for recreational use.

Lighting Fireworks at Your House?

Fireworks are fun but if handled at a private property, there are several things to consider. Fireworks should never be handled while anyone is intoxicated and never by children.

The National Safety Council says that tens of thousands of residents are sent to the hospital each year by improper use of fireworks. They advise that no one use fireworks at their home.

But, if you are, remember to:

Never light them indoors

Never hold lit fireworks in your hand

Wear protective eyewear

Never light them near flammable material

Never point them at anyone

Always maintain a safe distance

Be sure to have a bucket of water nearby to extinguish fireworks that don’t fully go off, or to put out a fire.

Are Sparklers Safe?

Many residents will switch to sparklers thinking they’re safer than fireworks, but this isn’t true. Fireworks burn at 2,000 degrees—that’s hot! National Fire Protection Services states that 25% of emergency room visits on the Fourth of July come from sparkler-related incidents.

Sparklers can easily burn through clothes and cause severe burns. Consider glow sticks instead and never allow children to play with sparklers.

In short, the Fourth of July is a safe holiday for families and get-togethers, but you might want to leave the pyrotechnics to the experts and opt for a blanket on the cool grass instead.

If you own a firearm, we highly suggest that you take safety courses.

