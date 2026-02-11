Thursday, February 12, 2026
The Silent Struggle

Olivia Abuhl
Men’s Mental Health in the Transition to Fatherhood

The perinatal and postpartum period, which spans pregnancy through the first year postpartum, is often associated with significant emotional and physical changes for mothers.

Often overlooked and under-discussed, however, is the mental health of fathers during this time. Understanding and supporting paternal mental health during the perinatal journey is crucial for the wellbeing of the entire family.

The Challenge for New Fathers
Studies show that one in ten fathers experience postpartum depression, while anxiety rates can be even higher. These conditions may present as irritability, withdrawal, fatigue, and difficulty bonding with the newborn.

Unfortunately, men’s mental health is still largely stigmatized due to societal norms, and fathers specifically experience this due to expectations to remain “strong and supportive.” This often can discourage men from expressing vulnerability and the need for help. Studies show that paternal depression can increase the risk of maternal depression and may also be associated with negative parenting behaviors which can affect emotional and behavioral outcomes in the child.

Supporting fathers’ mental health is not just about improving individual well-being—it’s an investment in the entire family’s long-term health and stability.

What Can We Do?
There are many ways to support a new father:

  • Screening fathers during routine visits, providing resources for counseling, and normalizing conversations about mental health are key in identifying fathers who may be struggling.
  • Peer support groups, or even friends who’ve been there before and other programs specifically designed for fathers provide safe spaces to share experiences, reduce feelings of isolation, and develop coping strategies with others who have experienced similar things.
  • Employers should play a part in supporting fathers. Policies that encourage paternity leave, flexible schedules, and mental health support can alleviate pressure, and encourage fathers to prioritize family bonding.

The perinatal journey is a transformative time for all parents. Mental health care for mothers and fathers should be accessible, proactive, and inclusive. By acknowledging the mental health challenges fathers may face, providing the necessary resources, and cultivating a culture of support, we can foster healthier, more connected families and reinforce the powerful message that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Olivia Abuhl, MSPAS, PA-C is a Psychiatric Physician Assistant at Denova Collaborative Health. She has a master of medical science degree in physician assistant studies from Midwestern University, as well as a certification in perinatal mental health. Olivia provides Psychiatric Care and Medication Management to patients ages 18 and older.

