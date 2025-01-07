Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Health Tips for When Trying to Conceive

If you’re on the exciting journey of trying to conceive, it’s essential to equip yourself with the right knowledge and habits. Let’s dive into some health tips that can make this journey smoother and more enjoyable.

Understanding Your Cycle

First things first—understanding your cycle is crucial. Your menstrual cycle isn’t just about your period; it’s a roadmap that can guide you on when you’re most fertile. Typically, ovulation occurs around day 14-16 of a 28-day cycle, but everyone is different. Tracking your cycle using apps or ovulation kits can provide valuable insights into your most fertile days.

A Healthy Lifestyle: Things to Avoid & Things to Do

Now, let’s talk about lifestyle. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly impact your fertility:

Things to Avoid:

  • Smoking: It’s no secret that smoking is harmful, but did you know it can also affect fertility? Both partners should consider quitting.
  • Excessive Alcohol: While an occasional glass of wine is fine, excessive drinking can interfere with conception.
  • Caffeine Overload: Moderate caffeine intake is okay, but try not to exceed 200 milligrams per day (about one 12-ounce cup of coffee).

Things to Do:

  • Eat a Balanced Diet: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Foods high in antioxidants like berries and nuts are great for boosting fertility.
  • Exercise Regularly: Moderate exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces stress levels—both important factors when trying to conceive.
  • Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water keeps everything in working order down there! A good rule of thumb is at least half your body weight in ounces of water daily.

Natural Ways to Boost Fertility

There are also natural ways you can boost your fertility:

  • Herbal Supplements: Herbs like maca root and vitex (chaste tree berry) have been traditionally used to support reproductive health. *Please consult with your physician before taking any herbal supplement.
  • Acupuncture: This ancient practice has been shown in some studies to improve fertility by regulating hormones and increasing blood flow to reproductive organs.
  • Stress Management: High stress levels can negatively impact fertility. Techniques like yoga, meditation, or even just taking time out for yourself each day can make a big difference.

Remember, every journey is unique—what works wonders for one person might not be the magic bullet for another. Keep listening to your body and consult healthcare professionals as needed.

Wishing you all the best on this beautiful journey!

Dr. Erin Ellis is a Naturopathic Doctor who helps women balance hormones, fix crappy periods and regain energy they once had to be their happiest, healthiest selves. In 2010, Dr. Ellis was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma which was the turning point in her life and prompted her to pursue her dreams of becoming a Naturopathic Doctor. When she’s not empowering others to become their best versions, Dr. Ellis enjoys helping her community, spending time with her dogs, exploring new locations in her RV, and making new memories with her Fireman.

