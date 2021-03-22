Two-month “A” Mountain Challenge begins April 1

The two-month “A” Mountain Challenge kicks off April 1. The event, presented by the Downtown Tempe Authority and Zebra E-Bikes, showcases “A Mountain” in Tempe (also known as Hayden Butte) as a convenient and accessible hiking destination.

“After a year of COVID-related cancellations and restrictions, there’s loads of energy and excitement waiting to be rediscovered in Tempe,” said Kate Borders, Executive Director with Downtown Tempe Authority, in a statement. “The ‘A Mountain’ Challenge gives people a great reason to take advantage of some of Arizona’s best outdoor amenities during patio season and support our downtown merchants on their path to recovery.”

Tackle the hike on your own schedule, as many times as you want, from April 1 to May 31. Log your hikes via an event portal and earn milestone prizes from local merchants based on the number of times you climb. Entrants who complete the hike at least 40 times — roughly the distance of hiking Mt. Everest — will be eligible to win the grand prize, a new Zebra Z1 e-bike, a multi-purpose, electric utility bike whose company mission is to eliminate 100 million car trips by 2026.

Additional entries for the grand prize will be awarded to anyone who tags @DowntownTempe in their social posts and uses #AMtnChallenge2021. A grand prize presentation event is planned for Saturday, June 5.

Registration is open through May 15; the $20 entry fee includes a challenge T-shirt and access to an online tracking portal.

Learn more at at downtowntempe.com