Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Articles Two-month "A" Mountain Challenge begins April 1
ArticlesThings to do

Two-month “A” Mountain Challenge begins April 1

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
10

The two-month “A” Mountain Challenge kicks off April 1. The event, presented by the Downtown Tempe Authority and Zebra E-Bikes, showcases “A Mountain” in Tempe (also known as Hayden Butte) as a convenient and accessible hiking destination.

“After a year of COVID-related cancellations and restrictions, there’s loads of energy and excitement waiting to be rediscovered in Tempe,” said Kate Borders, Executive Director with Downtown Tempe Authority, in a statement. “The ‘A Mountain’ Challenge gives people a great reason to take advantage of some of Arizona’s best outdoor amenities during patio season and support our downtown merchants on their path to recovery.”

Tackle the hike on your own schedule, as many times as you want, from April 1 to May 31. Log your hikes via an event portal and earn milestone prizes from local merchants based on the number of times you climb. Entrants who complete the hike at least 40 times — roughly the distance of hiking Mt. Everest — will be eligible to win the grand prize, a new Zebra Z1 e-bike, a multi-purpose, electric utility bike whose company mission is to eliminate 100 million car trips by 2026.

Additional entries for the grand prize will be awarded to anyone who tags @DowntownTempe in their social posts and uses #AMtnChallenge2021. A grand prize presentation event is planned for Saturday, June 5.

Registration is open through May 15; the $20 entry fee includes a challenge T-shirt and access to an online tracking portal.

Learn more at at downtowntempe.com

Previous articleAges 16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

RAK Staff -
Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties will open to all Arizonans 16 and older on Wednesday, March...
Read more
Articles

Nation’s pediatricians agree with CDC on updated school guidance

RAK Staff -
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today provided updated recommendations to keep children, teachers and staff safe as schools reopen. Updates...
Read more
Articles

D-backs Kids Club offers new tech, new prizes

RAK Staff -
The Arizona Diamondbacks have re-launched the D-backs Kids Club, a free program that rewards kids 15 and younger with prizes for each game they...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

STAY CONNECTED

14,135FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
865FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO