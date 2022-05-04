FREE summer camp, what?!

SPONSORED CONTENT

Since 1953, Camp Grace has been the premier location for summer youth camps. Camp Grace is a historic 1950’s 20-acre getaway resort situated in the tall pines of Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona. This year the camp teamed up with non-profit Project Elevate and Az on Track to create the most innovative and adventurous camps in Arizona.

The best part? For the first time ever, Camp Grace summer day and overnight camps are completely FREE for all Arizona youth in K-12th grade. All families have to do in order to qualify is have a student registered with Az on Track summer camp. You can register for 2 Az on Track Day Camp sessions OR 1 Az on Track overnight camp for FREE! Spaces will likely fill quickly so it’s recommended to enroll ASAP.

Every summer, Camp Grace counselors and leaders dream up a wide range of creative programs for campers of all ages. The activities and offerings are fun, challenging and accepting of everyone’s individual abilities. Above all, Camp Grace is a down-to-earth Summer Camp dedicated to ensuring everyone will have the time of their lives.

​Camp Grace offers a variety of experiences and activities. We host camps that will help kids discover new creative outlets, maximize performance, and become exceptional leaders.

The theme for this year’s summer camp is GRIT – These campers have grit and don’t quit! G Guts (brave, courageous, adventurous, trailblazers)

R Respectful (humble, kind, gracious, grateful)

I Industrious (inspiring, imaginative, effective, hard-working, creative)

T Teachable (thankful, team player, hard work, listeners, education)

“It turns out that grit predicts performance better than IQ or innate talent. Grit makes our kids productive and successful because it allows them to reach their long-term goals despite life’s inevitable setbacks. This ability to overcome challenges makes them stronger and more masterful at their tasks. Moreover, the ability to cope with difficulty – to be resilient – paves the way for long-term happiness.”

-Christine Carter, “Why I Send my Kids to Camp: It Grows their Grit”