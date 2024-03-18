Ghost Ranch Exotics Offers Private Animal Encounters

Get up close and personal with capybaras, kangaroos and other exotic animals at Ghost Ranch Exotics in Marana—just outside of Tucson.

Previously known as Funny Foot Farm, Ghost Ranch Exotics relocated from Tucson to a 16 acre ranch in Marana. Owner Ken McNeil and his wife wanted a way to share their animal-loving passion with the public after previously owning a pet store.

Now offering private tours, visitors have the unique chance to interact with, feed, and pet a variety of exotic animals including capybaras, kangaroos, porcupines, warthogs, emus, water buffalos, birds, and more!

Led by an exert tour guide, you will not only get an up-close interactive experience, but will learn fun facts about the animals while in a safe environment.

“It’s totally hands on with every animal,” said owner, Ken McNeil. “You’ll get to feed and pet almost everything.”

Unfortunately, a devastating storm that hit this past July brought about reckless damage to the newly relocated ranch, knocking down fences, tearing off roofs, and causing costly repairs.

“I didn’t believe it when they told me that the ranch was destroyed,” said McNeil. “It was very disappointing. We put everything we had into it.”

Thanks to a generous donation from Lowe’s Home Improvement and money raised through a Go Fund Me account, Ghost Ranch Exotics has been able to slowly rebuild and just has some minor things left to repair.

“It’s never going to look new again, but it is functional,” said McNeil.

Amazingly, most of the animals remained unharmed and tours were able to resume within the week of the storm’s damage.

As Ghost Ranch Exotics continues to get back on its feet, they are looking forward to all the plans they have for the future including building a lazy river experience for visitors to swim with the capybaras—their most popular exotic animal.

“I hope people feel that their experience is as magical as I feel these animals are,” said McNeil. “I personally love animals and know that feeling I get when I get to pet and feed a new animal and that’s what I want our visitors to feel.”

Private tour experiences start at $200 and last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour.

On the third Sunday of the month, local Arizona residents and any Military personnel can get in for a special rate of just $40 per person.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit ghostranchexotics.com