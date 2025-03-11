Spring Break Destination: Lake Havasu City

Where to Stay & What to Do

I spent six years working as a Middle School English Teacher, so even as an adult I got to enjoy the wonderful perk of getting a couple weeks off throughout the school year.

My husband and I spent many of those breaks exploring parts of Arizona together. We took day trips and did overnight staycations in Sedona, Flagstaff, Prescott, and Tucson, and felt like we had covered most of the “big” spots throughout Arizona.

But just recently, we rang in 2025 with a “mom-and-dad getaway” to Lake Havasu City, and realized we had missed out on one of the coolest spots to vacation in Arizona!

While we opted to leave our toddler at home with his grandparents for some one-on-one time together, Lake Havasu City has plenty of family-friendly sites, destinations, and accommodations, and would be a great spring break family vacation or a couples’ trip like we did.

Not sure what all Lake Havasu City has to offer? Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered:

Where to Stay. We stayed at the London Bridge Resort and it was fantastic!

The location is unbeatable: right near the main touristy area, walkable to the English Village with plenty of shops and restaurants, and has remarkable views of the famous London Bridge and water.

The rooms can accommodate several guests: If you’re traveling with your family, the rooms at London Bridge Resort are perfect for this. You’ll find spacious condo-style rooms complete with a separate living area which includes a pull-out couch and fully-equipped kitchenettes. Visit a nearby grocery store and stock up on some quick essentials for easy meals, saving you money from eating out!

Several on-site activities: There are three swimming pools on site plus a jacuzzi. Kids will love the thrill and excitement of the Splash Pool which features a 94-foot waterslide with a 22-foot vertical drop! The resort also hosts its own rotating calendar of events such as craft workshops, magic and comedy shows, afternoon tea experiences and more!

What to Do. When you’re not busy with one of the resort activities, there’s plenty to do and see throughout Lake Havasu City. Here are some recommendations:

Take a boat tour: From high performance boats, laid-back pontoons, and sightseeing boat tours, you’ll find a water experience suitable for your liking. We had plans to set sail on the Dixie Belle Sunset Tour – a one-hour relaxing boat ride around the island to watch the beautiful Havasu sunsets. Unfortunately, it was cancelled due to high winds. I guess we’ll just have to go back to try it out some time!

Go to California: The easiest, fastest and most affordable way to get out on the lake is by putting $4 toward a ticket on the Havasu Landing Resort & Casino ferry. When our boat tour was cancelled, we hopped on the ferry instead and got to soak up the stunning scenery across the lake. We grabbed an appetizer at the Havasu Landing Resort & Casino’s on-site restaurant before making our way back.

Explore the Downtown District: Lake Havasu City has a super cute and quaint downtown area with bars and restaurants, as well as boutique shops featuring fine art, antiques, resale, jewelry, crafts, and more. I really loved browsing through Our Shabby Shack which had tons of unique souvenirs, toys, apparel, and a large bookstore.

Walk across the famous London Bridge: A slice of European history is situated right in Lake Havasu City and it’s quite a site to see! There’s much to learn about how this bridge came all the way from London to Arizona. It’s almost a rite of passage that you take some time to walk across it and appreciate its rich history.

Places to Eat. There are a ton of places to dine while you’re visiting Lake Havasu City! Here were a few of our favorites:

Martini Bay at London Bridge Resort: A great place for a nice dinner out. Definitely ask to sit on the patio; it has stunning views of the London Bridge, especially lit up at night! The menu features fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, with a focus on elevating simple dishes. The wild blueberry flatbread was amazing! They also have an appealing kids’ menu with all the classics such as grilled cheese, chicken tenders, and mac & cheese.

The Chair: Located right in the heart of the English Village, The Chair is a family-owned restaurant serving up all kinds of beachy eats including tacos, poke bowls, burgers, salads and more. It’s a laid-back atmosphere with the most vibrant patio overlooking the water. Kids menu available as well.

Scoops Homemade Ice Cream: I love a good ice cream while on vacation, and Scoops Homemade Ice Cream shop in the Downtown District was on point! You’ll find handcrafted ice cream, homemade fudge, gourmet coffee, sweet and savory crepes, and a variety of delicious ice cream sundaes. Do not miss out on this sweet treat!

Barley Brothers Brewery: This family-friendly brewery offers something for everyone. It has a bustling atmosphere with terrific waterfront views and a menu that will satisfy just about any craving. You’ll find everything from pastas to pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more.

I cannot believe as an Arizona native, it took me 33 years to visit Lake Havasu City for the first time. I feel like I just barely scratched the surface with all there is to do, so I will certainly be planning a trip back again soon!