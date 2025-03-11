Spring Training 101 with Coach Super Dad

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… a pop fly!

It’s that time of year again to dust off your mitt and head out to the ballpark! Or at least, that’s what I keep hearing.

Being originally from Tucson, my family didn’t have as many baseball game options as we do here in the Valley. Since becoming a dad and joining Phoenix Dads Group, I’ve really enjoyed attending spring training events with my kids and other dads. If you’re like me and do not have much spring training experience, then this article is perfect for you.

Take me out to the ballgame!

Prior to hitting the field, it’s important to do a bit of research. For example, each ballpark allows different items, like unopened, store-bought water bottles. Some stadiums may have a clear bag policy.

Next, check both your parking and seating. Finally, check the weather and pack some sunscreen. And, unless you absolutely need it, I recommend leaving the stroller behind.

Take me out to the crowd!

There are many spring training venues across the Valley – with a little research, you should be able to find one not too far from your home. Many teams from across the country call Arizona their spring training home, so if you have a favorite team, check out www.mlb.com/spring-training to see who plays in the Cactus League.

If you’re able to get enough dads or other families in your party, reach out to the ballpark in advance and see about group ticket deals!

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks!

When our kids were younger, we always checked on the baby food policy. Now, as a family, we enjoy trying out different ballpark specialty foods, like the Chicago Dog and Dodger Dog at Camelback Ranch (home of the White Sox and Dodgers). On the occasions that I get away to spring training with another dad, we partake in burgers and beers or other ballpark delectables.

Root, root, root for the home team!

When considering which ballpark to go to:

Check the schedule to see which teams are playing at which stadiums.

Look up the distance from your part of town to the stadium.

Take a look at the seating options for different price points.

Lawn seating can work both with and without kids – and save you a couple bucks! Night games also can be good in avoiding heat waves if you don’t mind keeping your little ones up a bit late.

Lastly, pack some sunscreen, a baseball cap, a Sharpie and an extra baseball or two as there can be opportunities to get autographs from players if you go during warmups before the game.

Hopefully these small pieces of advice will help you try out spring training this season or get you back in the swing of things. Until next time, up, up, and away!