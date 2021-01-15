Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Articles 15-year-old scientist is TIME’s Kid of the Year
Articles

15-year-old scientist is TIME’s Kid of the Year

Avatar
Michelle Renee Adams
0
7

Kid of the Year: Gitanjali Rao. Photo by Sharif Hamza for TIME.

Gitanjali Rao, a 15-year-old scientist and inventor from Lone Tree, Colorado, was named TIME’s first ever Kid of the Year in December.

A Scottsdale teenager was one of the top 20 finalists.

The Kid of the Year award recognizes young leaders who make positive impacts on their communities. Rao was chosen from more than 5,000 nominees for using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

Rao appears on the cover of TIME’s Dec. 14, 2020, issue, which features an interview conducted by Angelina Jolie. In it, Rao says, “Our generation is facing so many problems that we’ve never seen before. But then at the same time we’re facing old problems that still exist. Like, we’re sitting here in the middle of a new global pandemic, and we’re also, like, still facing human-rights issues. There are problems that we did not create but that we now have to solve, like climate change and cyberbullying with the introduction of technology.

“I think more than anything right now, we just need to find that one thing we’re passionate about and solve it. Even if it’s something as small as, I want to find an easy way to pick up litter. Everything makes a difference. Don’t feel pressured to come up with something big.”

Dylan Capshaw with his rescued kangaroo. Photo courtesy of Dylan Capshaw/PRNewswire.

The new award came from the aftermath of TIME choosing teenager and global climate activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year. Thunberg’s following prompted the media company to look into other exceptional teenagers working to change the world.

Dylan Capshaw, a Scottsdale teenager, was one of the top 20 finalists for the Kid of the Year honor. At a young age, Dylan began rescuing at-risk pets and wildlife. He started the Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation and sanctuary, along with two pandemic-response organizations: For The Frontline and The Sanitation Stations.

Read more about Capshaw at dylancapshawwildlifefoundation.com and explore the finalists for TIME Kid of the Year 2020 at time.com/5916772/kid-of-the-year-2020

Previous articleJanuary is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Next articleQ&A with Sara Wyffels, Arizona’s 2021 Teacher of the Year
Avatar
Michelle Renee Adams

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Full moon tours offer glimpse wildlife in the mysterious hours of the night

RAK Staff -
Full Moon Tours at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center offer guests the chance to see what the Scottsdale sanctuary's native wildlife is up to in...
Read more
Articles

Using Common Sense: How to encourage better YouTube viewing

Ilana Lowery -
Even before the coronavirus pandemic sent parents, educators and kids online for work, school and socializing, the amount of time young kids spent watching...
Read more
Articles

2021 free entrance days for national parks

RAK Staff -
Entrance to America’s national parks — including the Grand Canyon — will be free on six days in 2021, starting with Martin Luther King,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,068FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
863FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Events Calendar

« January 2021 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
30
31
1
3
4

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This helps us in planning content.

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO