Pinners Conference and Expo Returns to Scottsdale this Fall

The Pinners Conference and Expo is a one-of-a-kind two-day creative workshop that brings online inspiration to life and helps attendees create lasting memories, build relationships and become empowered to create without limitation. Taking place at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 N. Pima Rd., on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12, the event brings the spirit of Pinterest to life by inviting guests to learn, create and connect through a series of workshops and opportunities that encourage them to customize their experience while connecting them with other passionate “DIYers,” creators, experts, influencers and retailers.

Featuring more than 100 expert-led classes and an enormous shopping exhibition with more than 250 vendor booths, 150 of those being local Arizona small businesses, The Pinners Conference and Expo provides guests with new and unique opportunities to develop their desired skills, shop the latest trends (and support small businesses) and create finished projects to take home.

Founded by Kendall and Roxanne Bennett in Salt Lake City in 2015, the concept of The Pinners Conference and Expo quickly expanded across the country, with Pinners in Ontario, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota and Scottsdale, Arizona. As it has grown, the event continues to feature some of the best brands under one roof and provides guests with an abundance of opportunities to meet with — and learn from — some of the most inspiring and creative women on the internet including experts in DIY and crafts, home décor, food arts, fashion, beauty, health and fitness, lifestyle and learning, sewing, party planning, photography and more.

Sponsored by The Home Depot, Ryobi, Joann, Maker’s Movement, Dixie Belle Paint Company, Plaid Crafts, Chalk Couture, Makerflo Crafts and Janome, The Pinners Conference and Expo takes place 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Tickets start at $10 for general admission and include shopping and booth make-and-take crafts; children eight and younger are free. Additional packages are available including the expo and classes.

Classes are approximately one-hour long and are never completely sold out to accommodate walk-up guests during the event. Individual class tickets include general admission; class materials are sold separately by presenters. VIP tickets include an exclusive party on Thursday, Nov. 10, swag and prizes as well as full access to the in-show VIP room, no line waiting and more. For tickets and class packages, visit az.pinnersconference.com