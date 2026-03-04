A Psychologist’s Guide on Talking to Teens About Dating

By Dr. Brecken Blades, forensic psychologist

Checking in with teens about dating, relationships and emotional safety can be difficult to navigate, particularly when parents (understandably) want their words to be both thoughtful and effective. Still, starting these discussions early in life is critical. Experts in violence prevention recommend beginning with small, open-ended conversations about dating and boundaries in the pre-teen years. When discussions are grounded in intention, care and curious language, teens are more likely to stay engaged and feel supported. Starting early can also offer parents peace of mind, helping reduce the risk of teens being blindsided by unhealthy or risky behaviors in future relationships.

Teens are far more likely to open up when they feel understood rather than judged. When conversations feel accusatory or corrective, many teens shut down or become defensive. This is a natural response. The goal is not to control the outcome or “win” the conversation, but to keep the door open. Thoughtful approaches create space for teens to be transparent and build trust, helping establish an environment where young people feel comfortable sharing concerns in a productive way. That kind of open, supportive atmosphere can also extend beyond your own child, signaling to their friends that there is a trusted adult available if they ever need guidance or support.

One of the most effective tools parents can use is leading with “I” statements instead of “you” statements. Starting with observations and curiosity helps lower defensiveness and invites dialogue. For example, saying, “I’ve noticed you seem quieter lately and I wanted to check in,” or “I think you’ve been more stressed than usual. How have you been feeling?” feels very different than, “You’ve been acting strange,” or “You need to tell me what’s going on.”

Keeping questions open ended is equally important. Avoid yes or no questions and avoid criticizing the teen’s partner, even if concerns exist. Instead of saying, “I don’t like them, you need to break up,” parents can ask, “What do you like most about being with them?” or “I wonder what drew you to them?” This keeps the focus on the teen’s experience rather than accusations.

It also helps to clearly state your intent. Teens often fear punishment or overreaction. Simple reassurances such as, “You’re not in trouble. Help me understand,” or “I love you no matter what, and I’m here to support you even when things feel messy,” can make a world of a difference. Giving teens some control over the timing of the conversation also builds trust. Letting them know, “I’m here when you’re ready to talk,” keeps communication available without pressure.

Parents should also be aware that warning signs of unhealthy relationships are not always dramatic. Early red flags often show up as subtle behavior changes over time. This can include distancing from friends, losing interest in hobbies they once loved, or changes in confidence such as increased anxiety or frequent apologizing. Other concerning patterns include controlling behavior like monitoring location, demanding immediate responses, isolating the teen from others, excessive criticism, or cycles of explosive conflict marked by breakups and dramatic apologies.

Teaching teens clear, simple boundary setting language early is another powerful form of prevention. Teens benefit from practicing phrases they can actually use in real situations, such as, “No thanks, that’s not my thing,” “I’m not ready for that,” “That’s not okay,” or “Please respect my decision.” A helpful formula is expressing a feeling and stating a need, such as, “I feel uncomfortable and I need you to stop.”

Finally, families should talk openly about what healthy teen dating looks like. Healthy relationships feel safe and respectful, allow teens to be themselves, and are free of pressure or guilt. Mutual respect includes listening, accepting “no” immediately, respecting privacy, supporting friendships and hobbies, and celebrating each other’s achievements.

These conversations do not have to be perfect. Showing up with curiosity, patience and consistency sends a powerful message that teens are not alone and that support is always available.

About the Author

Dr. Brecken Blades is a fourth-generation Phoenician, licensed clinical psychologist who has served Arizona communities for more than a decade. She has built a career focused on forensic psychology, high-risk behavior assessment, trauma-informed treatment and offender rehabilitation, with an emphasis on public safety and prevention. In 2016, Dr. Blades launched her woman owned forensic psychology practice, which has since expanded to three Valley locations. In 2025, Dr. Blades was appointed to the Arizona Sex Offender Management Board and elected vice chairwoman, where she helps shape statewide standards for evaluation, treatment and supervision that inform policy, legislation and community education across Arizona.