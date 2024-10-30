The kids are sick, AGAIN?! Blueberry Pediatrics to the rescue.

Updated October 2024.

If you’re a parent you’ve likely experienced that middle of the night wake-up call from your sick child. Not knowing if it was worthy of an urgent care visit you might have spent time waiting for a call back from your doctor office or waiting it out until morning. And if you’re like me, you probably didn’t sleep much!

A few years ago I came across this virtual tele-med pediatrics company called, Blueberry Pediatrics, and instantly signed up. At only $24 a month for ALL my kids it seemed like a low risk purchase! You can also purchase a year membership for $216 which breaks down to only $18/month. This isn’t a sponsored post, I haven’t been paid by the company, but I do have a referral code that I’ve added to the links which saves you $100 and gets you free shopping on the kit.

With four boys at home dragging them ALL to the pediatrician for a quick sick visit with a copay just isn’t practical. Blueberry Pediatrics has combined a concierge service, affordable medical care (seriously, it’s only $18 a month—no hidden fees), had great reviews, and uses all board-certified pediatricians. Recently we were on the road in a different

It really couldn’t be simpler. Sign up for the program and get the medical kit with a pulse oximeter, oral thermometer, and otoscope (for ear infections) mailed to your house. I got ours for free with a promo code but sometimes they’re offered for a fee. You then download the app and enter information about each of your children into their own profile. When one of your little ones inevitably gets a rash, fever, or ear infection this year you simply tap ‘start visit’ to get set up with a pediatrician. The app will have you describe symptoms, add pulse rate, and oxygen levels if needed, plus upload any necessary images. Personally, I didn’t care for the otoscope they provided years ago and ended up getting this one on Amazon when I lost it.

We’ve personally used Blueberry Pediatrics a few times a year—which saves me a lot of time…and money! From skin rashes, questionable bug bites, ear infections, and more…they have you covered. Sometimes you still need to visit the ER or the pediatrician if they can’t treat it or have concerns but that’s rare for us. They even follow up with you in the app a few days later and you can let them know if the issue got resolved or if you needed to be seen in person.

While Blueberry Pediatrics doesn’t replace well-child visits or emergency care, it’s a great option for busy families looking for something in between. It offers caring medical professionals, unlimited 24-7 around the clock care, and they’ll even call in prescriptions for you just like the doctor’s office! Plus, if you need it, they offer a prescription savings card.

They can treat coughs, sinus infections, hives or rashes, pink eye, UTI (they’ll help get a culture to verify), cuts and scrapes, viral infections, allergies, ear infections and so much more!

Parenting just got a whole lot easier with Blueberry Pediatrics.