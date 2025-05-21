SRP & Aquatic Centers Offering Free and Low-Cost Swimming Lessons

SRP is committed to making water safety resources more accessible to families in need by partnering with local aquatic centers to provide free and low-cost swimming lessons. This initiative aims to equip children with essential swimming skills, build confidence around water and prevent drownings.

“Unfortunately, the drowning rate in Arizona continues to be one of the highest in the nation,” says Rori Minor, SRP Community Engagement Strategist. “By teaming up with local aquatic centers, we’re ensuring that more children regardless of their financial situation can learn how to swim and gain confidence in the water while improving overall safety in our community.

Most swim classes will start in June 2025. Lessons will be available for children as young as 6 months old and include fundamental swimming skills. Families interested in enrolling their children in a program can contact the aquatic centers directly and ask about swimming lesson availability. Free or discounted lessons are available to income qualifying families. Please contact an aquatic center near you for more information.

“SRP’s generosity enables us to provide children with special needs the opportunity to learn essential swimming skills in an inclusive and supportive environment,” says Julie Cordeiro, owner of Junior’s Swim School. This grant helps us break down financial barriers and ensure every child, regardless of their background, has access to these life-enhancing lessons.

SRP’s support to local aquatic centers will help provide swimming lessons to over 15,000 children throughout the Valley.

Here are local organizations offering free and discounted swim lessons: