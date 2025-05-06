Gut Health Tips for Kids

By Dr. Michael Hartman, VP of Research & Development at Plexus Worldwide

Summer in Arizona is the perfect time to consider gut health for children as that prolonged heat can sometimes cause uncomfortable symptoms. The digestive system is also tied to our immunity, our mood, inflammation and even to brain health – so it’s a complex and important system to take care of.

Here are some simple tips to help your kids stay happy and healthy during the summer months, remembering that it’s also important to limit their time in the sun (when it’s a three-digit day).

Remember to Hydrate

We’re constantly being told to hydrate in Arizona and for good reason. Hydration is an important function that aids in the absorption of nutrients and prevents constipation, reducing the risk of other digestive issues.

Active children need to hydrate more often, but ideally, all kids should drink water throughout the day. General guidelines from the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies recommend four cups for 1-3 year olds, five cups for 4-8 year olds, and seven to eight cups for older children; some may need more based on their individual needs and activity levels.

It can be tough to persuade kids to drink water so make it a fun activity. Buy an interesting water bottle, or sippy cup, add some fun flavors with fruit or mint leaves, or add bendy straws.

Cut Back on Processed Foods

Determining what is a processed food can also be difficult – even cereals made with corn and wheat are processed. This also includes the fun foods like ice cream, deli meat, bacon, hot dogs and pizza.

Foods we consider an easy, quick option to cook, can hold little nutrition and not even be filling for children. They cause inflammation and negatively impact healthy gut bacteria, so it’s also not fun later. The National Institutes for Health recommends that at least 85% of a child’s diet comes from whole foods – so aim for only 15% of a children’s diet to be processed. You will likely notice a difference in their energy and mood as a result.

Consider Gut Bacteria – the Good and the Bad

Researchers are still trying to fully understand how an imbalance in gut bacteria can contribute to disease in other parts of the body, but it’s thought to be connected to the microbiome.

What is the microbiome? It’s the digestive tract composed of trillions of bacteria and microorganisms that can be either harmful or helpful. A tummy ache, constipation, or becoming sick often can be signs of an imbalanced microbiome. So can symptoms like food cravings and binge eating as gut bacteria influences hormones that control hunger.

Proper nutrition can go a long way when it comes to this balance. Consider a daily intake of fruits and vegetables but in a variety – like a rainbow. Try to reach each color of the rainbow every week and also introduce lean meats and fiber-rich foods with at least one hour of physical activity a day.

Include Probiotics

While probiotics are found in foods like apples, yogurt, and sourdough bread, consistently providing a fully nutritious diet for children can be challenging for busy parents. In such cases, a children’s multivitamin with probiotics can help address potential nutritional gaps and support healthy gut bacteria.

With all of these tips, know that these can be lifestyle changes, which are not made overnight, but that a family can make together.

For more information on gut health, you can also visit plexusworldwide.com