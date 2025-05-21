The Lighthouse Learning Center: Shining Light into the Lives of Our Youth

The youth have always held a special place in my heart. Watching young people grow into successful adults—grounded in values, morals, and a sense of purpose—brings me immeasurable joy. That vision is what inspired the birth of The Lighthouse Learning Center: a faith-driven initiative created to empower the next generation, even if that means reaching one child at a time.

I earned my degree in Behavioral Health from Grand Canyon University in 2020 with the clear intent to serve children and adolescents. In 2022, God placed a deeper calling on my heart—one that led to the founding of a learning center designed specifically around the emotional, spiritual, and practical needs of youth. As I prayed and prepared, the name came to me: The Lighthouse Learning Center.

What do you think of when you see a lighthouse? Strength. Refuge. Direction. A light in the dark. That’s what we’re building—a center that stands tall for those navigating life’s storms. Through divine alignment, I crossed paths with someone who encouraged me to step boldly into my calling. Sometimes, God confirms a vision by putting the right people in your path—and makes running from it no longer an option.

At The Lighthouse Learning Center, we walk with your child—offering mentorship, life-skills training, emotional support, and authentic community. We teach youth to Live in Generosity, Humility, and Truth—that’s what it means to live in the LIGHT. And when young people are taught to lead with light, they not only transform their lives—they influence families, schools, and entire communities.

As parents, we strive to give our children the tools to succeed. But with increasing pressure from social media and outside influences, it’s harder than ever for youth to discover who they really are. A recent community survey showed a growing need for accessible counseling and support services. As a mother who became a parent at 16, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find resources that are both affordable and available.

That’s why The Lighthouse Learning Center is different. We offer flexible, in-home meetings that remove the barriers between your child and the support they need.

Let’s raise a generation who knows who they are, who walk in confidence, and who shine their light wherever they go.

All are welcome. Join us in building something that lasts. Learn more at iamgonzalez.com