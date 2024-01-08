Tucson Swim Programs & Resources

RAK Staff
Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona
preventdrowings.org

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety.

 

City of Tucson Aquatics Programs
520-791-4873 • tucsonaz.gov/parks/water-safety

Ages 6 months and up. Tucson Parks and Recreation will offer swim lessons, competitive swim team, and synchronized swim team this summer. Swim lessons will be $15 per two-week session, meeting four days per week. StarBabies classes are available for ages 6 months to 2 years old, and Starfish Swim School is available for ages 3-12 years old.
In addition to the swim classes, you can also register for a variety of water aerobics classes available at various locations.

YMCA of Southern Arizona
520-623-5511 • tucsonymca.org/program/swim

The YMCA is offering private and semi-private swim lessons at select branches. These lessons are designed to give participants individualized attention to improve or master their swimming skills. Together, the instructor, participant, and/or guardian determine the goals for the session, and the curriculum is customized in order to meet these goals. For example, an instructor can work on a specific stroke, turn, or on encouraging a new swimmer to put their face in the water or jump from the edge of the pool. Private swim lessons are available based on the availability of our swim instructors.

 

