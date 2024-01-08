Tucson Swim Programs & Resources

Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona
preventdrowings.org
The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety.
City of Tucson Aquatics Programs
520-791-4873 • tucsonaz.gov/parks/water-safety
Ages 6 months and up. Tucson Parks and Recreation will offer swim lessons, competitive swim team, and synchronized swim team this summer. Swim lessons will be $15 per two-week session, meeting four days per week. StarBabies classes are available for ages 6 months to 2 years old, and Starfish Swim School is available for ages 3-12 years old.
In addition to the swim classes, you can also register for a variety of water aerobics classes available at various locations.
YMCA of Southern Arizona
520-623-5511 • tucsonymca.org/program/swim
The YMCA is offering private and semi-private swim lessons at select branches. These lessons are designed to give participants individualized attention to improve or master their swimming skills. Together, the instructor, participant, and/or guardian determine the goals for the session, and the curriculum is customized in order to meet these goals. For example, an instructor can work on a specific stroke, turn, or on encouraging a new swimmer to put their face in the water or jump from the edge of the pool. Private swim lessons are available based on the availability of our swim instructors.
- Aqua Baby Survival Swim School
Serving Vail, Rita Ranch, and Tucson • 520-440-1892 • watersafebaby.com
- AquaBear Swim Club
2045 W Omar Dr • 520-820-3233 • aquabearsonline.com
- Baby Shark Swim School
3 locations in Tucson • 520-312-5226 • babysharkswimschool.com
- Demont Swim School
2850 W Ina Rd #130 • 520-877-7946 • demontswim.com
- Dolphins of the Desert
3666 E Sunrise Dr • 520-891-8914 • dolphinsofthedesert.com
- Eastern Hills Aquatic Club
981 N Evelyn Ave • 520-722-4431 • ehac.club
- Infant Swimming Resource of East Tucson
swimisr.com
- Infant Swimming Resource with Katie Jorgensen
520-490-7229 • kjorgensen.infantswim.com
- J-Rays Swim School at the Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Rd • 520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org
- Kidtastics: Tucson
480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com
- Pima County Swim Lessons
Serving 8 pools in Pima County • 520-724-9999 • pima.gov/1364/swimming-lessons
- Saguaro Aquatics
5302 E Pima St • 9260 N Thornydale Rd • 520-638-8040 • saguaroaquatics.com
- Survival Swim Tucson
480-528-9906 • survivalswimtucson.com
- Terra Del Sol Aquatic Club
6718 East Calle Marte • 520-748-0241 • terradelsolpool.org
- Tucson Infant Swim
520-909-4767 • tucsoninfantswim.com
- University of Arizona
Multiple locations • 520-621-8719 • rec.arizona.edu/aquatics-safety/swim-lessons