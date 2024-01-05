The Village: A New Parenting Community in the East Valley

We’ve all heard that raising a child takes a village—but if you find yourself feeling isolated and without a tribe to fall back on for support, you are not alone.

In fact, that’s exactly how new parents Samantha Podio and Brent Savory felt after welcoming their daughter, Charlotte.

“I was diagnosed with postpartum OCD and felt very alone,” said Podio. “I wanted somewhere where I could go and feel like people would understand.”

After searching for groups and things to do with their infant daughter, Podio said nothing was really meeting what she was looking for.

“I started feeling out of place. There were no ‘mommy and me’ groups that interested me,” she said. “I couldn’t find what I was looking for and just spiraled.”

When Podio headed back to her full-time job as a business consultant, and Savory took over as a stay-at-home dad, they felt the need even more to start building the community they longed for.

With a lack of community for dads especially, it became more and more obvious that they were going to have to create what they were searching for.

“If I was looking for it, I figured other people probably were too,” said Podio.

What started as just as idea, has since blossomed into what is now known as The Village—a place in Mesa where families can go to bond, learn from each other, and feel supported in a nurturing and inclusive environment.

The Village offers a variety of classes and events including:

Mommy & Me Groups: A warm and inclusive environment for mothers and children to bond, learn, and grow together. Led by skilled facilitators, these sessions offer a variety of activities tailored to each child’s age group, strengthening the mother-child bond.

Daddy & Me Groups: Providing fathers with a unique opportunity to connect, bond, and engage in meaningful activities with their children. These sessions focus on sports, outdoor pursuits, and character building, fostering a deeper father-child relationship.

Parenting Sessions: These workshops cover a range of topics such as childbirth, breastfeeding, newborn care, and effective parenting techniques. The workshops empower parents with practical tools and insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and confidently embrace their roles as caregivers.

Family Sessions: Tailored for parents and their little ones up to age six, and siblings too! Dive into a world of playful games, imaginative crafts, and interactive learning experiences.

Family Events: These events include playgroups, story time, and family yoga, as well as seasonal activities to celebrate special occasions throughout the year.

Social Hours: Offering a relaxed setting for moms and dads to socialize outside of structured sessions. These gatherings create a supportive community where parents can form genuine friendships and share experiences, fostering a sense of camaraderie and understanding.

It’s a place where parents can find what Podio and Savory had been yearning for during their early postpartum days.

The Village offers monthly membership pricing starting at $110 per month, as well as drop-in rates to meet the diverse needs of the community.

“I hope that our members feel the community that I didn’t have. I want this to be a place where people can go to feel included, supported, and valued,” said Podio.

The Village is set to open in December and is located at 6060 E Brown Rd., Suite 110 in East Mesa.

For more information, or to purchase a membership, visit villageparenthood.com