At-Home Self-Care for Moms

We see you, busy Mom! When was the last time you gave yourself the gift of time for wellness? Sometimes the thought of taking a timeout feels laughable, but maintaining your good vibes is an essential component of stress relief and wellness.

Permission to Relax

First things first, give yourself the green light to luxuriate! I want to take you through an at-home self-care routine, featuring Earth Based Body skincare products, locally made in Tucson using desert-inspired hydrating ingredients.

Take it from the Top

Begin with a blissful bath or steamy shower. Treat your hair to a natural oil soak—coconut or olive oil works wonders. Remember that you only need the oil at the ends of your hair. Activate it with a bit of warmth, wrap it up in a shower cap, and let the moisture magic happen.

Post-shower, slather your skin with a naturally hydrating body cream. Pay special attention to any areas that are holding tension and indulge in a mini massage. Earth Based Body’s creams like Cactus Crush or Serene Marine, infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, are fantastic for a moisture boost as they build resilience. For a hydrating deep dive, try Boho Coco with smoothing coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E.

Selfcare in Your Hands

Did you end up with some extra natural oil on your hands? Great! Use it to massage into your nails and surrounding areas. If you need extra targeted hydration on dry hands, consider The Succulent Stick universal body balm as a cuticle oil alternative.

Every Mom loves a multi-tasker, right? The Succulent Stick can also help with dry patches of all kinds and can be your secret weapon to:

Treat cracked heels.

Tame fly-aways.

Calm skin post-wax.

Soothe chafe.

Hands That Glow

Treat your hands like royalty with Rose Glow luxe hand cream. Packed with botanical hyaluronic acid to maintain moisture, rose water to soften, and organic aloe juice to hydrate, it’s a spa day in a tube. The luminous mineral veil minimizes imperfections. It absorbs quickly without the greasy feel.

Want that luxe cream to work its magic even deeper? Wrap your hands in plastic or a warm towel for 10 minutes. Use this time for yoga breaths, meditation, or a gratitude list. Remember, this hand care ritual is just a slice of your self-care pie. Be generous with it and let it sink in while you enjoy the glow.

Prime, Polish, and Protect

With all the dry air, cold weather, and hectic schedules this time of year, we all need a go-to balm that keeps things moving anywhere you are. Multi-use Lippies are great for hydrating lips, cheeks, or both. Choose from two different tinted balms or a classic peppermint balm called Get Fresh that melts right in.

Self-Care and De-Stress

Making time for yourself may feel indulgent or selfish, but that is far from the truth. Even small acts of self-care or self-kindness can go a long way in decreasing the feelings of exhaustion, burnout, stress and even depression that busy mothers often feel.

When you add in a self-care ritual to your routine, no matter how much time you have, you’ll have more love to share with your family and friends. Take a moment, Mom, because you absolutely deserve it!

For more information Earth Based Body or to purchase any of the products mentioned, visit earthbasedbody.com

Nancy Rimbergas is the Founder of Earth Based Body, a succulent skincare brand made in Tucson to provide dry skin solutions to the desert-dweller in all of us. She has channeled her passion for art, Arizona, and natural skincare into a brand that celebrates desert ingredients known to be the most hydrating on Earth.