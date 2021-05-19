Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Home Articles Raising Outdoor Kids: Plan a Hawaiian Islands family adventure
ArticlesTravel

Raising Outdoor Kids: Plan a Hawaiian Islands family adventure

Many of Hawaii's beaches are still uncharacteristically quiet. And, with limited crowds, it’s actually the perfect time to enjoy the islands.

Avatar
Lisa Van Loo
0
9

Riley Abelar (12), Dominic Nicita (12), Lulu Nicita (11), Nolan Abelar (8) and Josie Nicita (14) off the coast of Oahu, waiting to snorkel with dolphins.

Just before the pandemic began, we were fortunate enough to introduce our kids to Hawaii on a surprise vacation to the island of Kauai. They’ve asked to go back ever since. They might have even asked on the flight home.

Full of optimism, we planned another visit as airfares dipped and regulations increased. And, I’m happy to say, we pulled it off, without any special tricks or work-arounds — which means anyone can do it. Really.

The Hawaiian Islands are still waking up. Largely sequestered during most of the pandemic, shielded from visitors by strict protocols, the islands suffered tremendously without tourism. And even now, with its Safe Travels program in place, many beaches are still uncharacteristically quiet, popular attractions are still unavailable and capacity is still limited. But, with a little planning, anything is possible. And, with limited crowds, it’s actually the perfect time to enjoy the islands.

The locals, who financially depend on tourism, are ready for tourists to return. Here’s what we learned along the way, island by island, and what we recommend families explore during their stay.

The state’s Safe Travels program requires visitors to receive COVID-19 tests up to three days in advance of travel, upload the results through the specified portal and answer a questionnaire the day before departure. If you’re traveling as a couple, it’s easy. With kids, it gets a bit more tedious.

But know this: Names and birthdates connected to the tests have to exactly match names and birthdates on the airline tickets. It’s non-negotiable, and a mistake could upend your trip. So pay close attention to that. Visitors who don’t follow testing protocols could be required to quarantine for up to 10 days upon arrival. We were tested through the airport lab partner, and paid a premium for the tests as compared to tests at a pharmacy, but we were guaranteed results in time for our departure, which was key. We just considered it a cost of travel.

➊ All five kids inside the USS Arizona National Memorial at Pearl Harbor on Oahu. ➋ Props from popular movies filmed on Oahu are part of an ATV tour at Kualoa Ranch on Oahu. ➌ Lisa Van Loo on the beach of the big island of Hawaii, where protected sea turtles often beach themselves to sunbathe. ➍ Nolan is kayaking the Wailua River to reach the secluded trailhead on the island of Kauai, enjoying a sunrise rainbow. ➎ Ron Abelar and Lisa Van Loo inside a lava cave on the island of Maui.

Tips for visiting four of the main islands:

OAHU

Plan ahead and reserve tickets to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial through recreation.gov. The tickets are only $1 each, but they meter access, and with sparse crowds at the moment, it’s the best way to see such a historic site. For fun, snorkel at Electric Beach. Take highway 93 until it ends at Makua Beach for excellent snorkeling and incredible mountain views, or cruise to the North Shore for food trucks, beaches and killer waves.

MAUI

Take the drive to Hana and stay. Wai’anapanapa State Park offers campsites above a secluded black sand beach, and it isn’t far from Haleakala National Park, which is a must-see. If you go during humpback season (the winter months), you’ll be able to sit on pretty much any shoreline and see female humpback whales in the distance teaching their calves how to navigate the waters.

HAWAII

On the Big Island, we know families would love Lava Lava Beach Club, a beachside walk-up restaurant that might even feature a couple of wandering cats. We’ve snorkeled with dolphins on two islands and preferred the experience on Hawaii, and if we go back, we would definitely try the nighttime manta ray dive. And, you can’t miss Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

KAUAI

We love every island, but have a soft spot for Kauai. This is the island where a guide we found through AirBnB Experiences taught us to dance with fire at his home, where we kayaked the Wailua River at dawn before hiking to a waterfall, and where we scarfed down incredible burgers at Bubba Burger.

Airfare is still pretty favorable right now, and there are still affordable (or discounted) places to stay on any of the islands. The memories and experiences are worth the expense and worth the errands needed for testing.

Left: Ron, Lisa and the kids on a hike, accessible only by kayak, along the Wailua River on the island of Kauai. The trail leads to a waterfall and a swimming hole.

Before you go

These websites can help you plan a family adventure in the Aloha State:

Hawaii’s Safe Travels program details all the latest travel requirements, including the pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screening upon arrival.

Hawaii Tourism Authority is a good site for up-to-date information and ideas about tourist destinations and experiences you might want to check off your list. Many sites require advance reservations, so it’s important to have some idea of what you’d like to do/see before you arrive.

AllTrails is a must-check to discover the best hiking in the area, particularly waterfall hikes.

AirBnB Experiences is a good website to explore unique experiences — such as private hiking tours, snorkeling trips, cooking lessons or even fire dancing — offered by locals. It’s a great site to check wherever you may travel.

Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Visit the memorial to the more than 2,000 civilians and service members who died on Dec. 7, 1941, when  Oahu was struck by a surprise Japanese military attack that pulled America into World War II. It includes the USS Arizona Memorial.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Extending from sea level to 13,677 feet, this one-of-a-kind park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes: Kılauea and Mauna Loa.

Haleakala National Park. Maui visitors know this as the best place to watch a sunrise or sunset or to gaze at the starry night sky. The National Park Service now requires a reservation for parking at the summit. Campers and hikers are drawn to its landscapes that range from Mars-like red deserts and rock gardens near the summit to lush waterfalls and streams near Hana.

Previous articleMaricopa County Reads summer reading program runs June 1-Aug. 1
Next articlePost-pandemic mental health: Will the kids be all right?
Avatar
Lisa Van Loohttp://instagram.com/RaisingOutdoorKids
Lisa Van Loo is a Gilbert freelance journalist. Ron Abelar is an avid outdoorsman and photographer. Together, they are parenting five children. Follow them on Instagram @RaisingOutdoorKids

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

D-Backs host free family vaccination event at Chase Field

RAK Staff -
The Arizona Diamondbacks — in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona — will host a...
Read more
Articles

Arizona Science Center opens POP! The Science of Bubbles

RAK Staff -
Beginning June 1, Arizona Science Center will be open seven days a week, offering an inspiring and captivating array of new exhibits and summer...
Read more
Articles

Sea Life Arizona breeds mosquito-eating fish

RAK Staff -
Sea Life Arizona aquarium at Arizona Mills in Tempe is helping eliminate mosquitos. In partnership with Arizona Game and Fish, the aquarium is breeding endangered...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
866FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO