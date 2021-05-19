Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Maricopa County Reads summer reading program runs June 1-Aug. 1

RAK Staff
Maricopa County Reads

Maricopa County Reads is the free summer reading program intended to help stop “summer slide” — the term used to explain learning losses experienced by children between school years. The annual program, promoted by 65 libraries across the county, also promotes early literacy among pre-readers and their families.

This year’s theme, “Tails and Tales,” encourages readers to explore the many stories of the animal kingdom. Kids ages 11 and younger are encouraged to read at least 20 minutes a day, whether it is reading physical or electronic books (including graphic novels) or listening to audiobooks. They earn points, unlock badges and win prizes for minutes added to their personal reading logs:

  • At 500 points, receive a free food coupon from various participating restaurants
  • At 750 points, participants receive an Arizona State Parks Pass
  • At 1,000 points, choose a free book for a home library, or to donate to a local Head Start classroom.
  • Grand Prize drawings will also take place at each participating library for the chance to win a Phoenix Zoo Bundle, or family passes to Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Aquarium.

Sign up at maricopacountyreads.org (or condadodemaricopalee.org). The program runs through Aug. 1 at the following participating library systems:

