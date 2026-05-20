Camp Kind Week Giveaway with Ben’s Bells

Give your little one a summer filled with creativity, connection, and kindness at Camp Kind with Ben’s Bells! Campers will enjoy hands-on crafts, interactive stories, games, and creative studio projects while learning about the power of intentional kindness in their schools, homes, and communities. This special week is designed for children entering Kindergarten through 1st Grade and includes a camp shirt, booklet, and all craft supplies needed for a fun and meaningful experience.

Monday, June 15 – Friday, June 19

8:30am – Noon!