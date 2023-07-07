Kids Eat Free Summer Deals

As a mom to a 16-month-old, I never know how much of my son’s meal is going to end up on the floor or in his mouth. So, I greatly appreciate when we don’t have to pay for it at a restaurant.

Here are some places throughout the Valley where you can grab a meal together and enjoy your kids getting to dine for free! Hurry in, because some of these deals are only offered for a limited time!

Pita Jungle – Every Tuesday through July, Kids Eat Free at participating Pita Jungle locations with the purchase of an entrée. It’s the perfect time to try out the new Summer menu with fresh seasonal options such as the Tahitian Bowl comprised of diced tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, onions, coconut water, lime and green onions served with Calrose rice. Or try the street food options such as the Shawarna Toum Chicken Taco or Falafel Skinny Wrap. Kids can build their own meal by choosing a grain or carb, a vegetable and a protein along with a side of seasonal fruit and a kids-sized drink. Offer must be mentioned at time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only. https://www.pitajungle.com/

Salt and Lime Mexican Modern Grill – Every Monday night at the modern taco spot in Scottsdale, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an entrée! Kid menu items include refried bean burritos, mac & queso, chicken or beef tacos, cheese quesadillas and kid favorite, chicken fingers and fries! The meal is complete with a kids-sized drink and your choice of a side of beans or rice. Valid for children 10 and under for dine-in only. www.saltandlimeaz.com

Streets of New York – Now through August, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10 inch or larger whole pizza! Kids can choose from Italian classics including spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce, a large slice of cheese pizza, mac & cheese, and even chicken strips with fries, served with their choice of drink. Offer valid now through August 31 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. www.streetsofnewyork.com

Koibito Poke – Every Sunday through July kids can eat free at the award-winning poke franchise with the purchase of a small, medium or large poke bowl. The kid’s menu includes one scoop of protein, one sauce, two toppings and a garnish. Koibito Poke even offers kid-friendly protein options including chicken and tofu. The kid’s bowl is complete with a kid-sized drink and a dessert. Offer valid for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Four Valley locations. www.koibitopoke.com

Chompie’s—Every Tuesday kids 10 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. The award-winning Kids’ Menu is packed with all the foods kids love to chomp! With 18 entrees and fun games on the backside, there’s something to enjoy for every kid … from the finicky to the adventurous. Menu includes delicious selections for breakfast all day, lunch, and dinner. https://chompies.com/kids-eat-free/

NYPD Pizza – Every Wednesday after 4 p.m. & Saturday all day kids (10 &under) dining at NYPD will receive a Free Kids Meal with the purchase of a Small (14”) Pizza, Pasta Entree, Hero or Lg. Salad. Two Free Kids Meals will be provided for every Medium (16”), Large (18”) or Sicilian Pizza purchased. Choose from Fiori’s Famous Pizza Bites (1 slice), Spaghetti with Meatball or Spaghetti Marinara, Served with beverage and ice cream sundae.(**Dine-in only). https://aznypdpizza.com/menu?mm=kids

Lookout Tavern – Kids (12 and under) eat free all-day every Monday with each paying adult. The kids menu features classic kid-favorites such as cheese pizza, mac & cheese, and chicken tenders with side options and a drink. Lookout Tavern also features a Kids and Family Trivia Night every Monday at 6pm. 5https://lookoutaz.com/

Enter below for your chance to win one of two $25 gift cards to Pita Jungle!