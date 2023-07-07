Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary With Beloved Films at Harkins

Join Harkins in celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special engagement of eight classic films in select theatres.

July 7: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) PG-13

July 21: Toy Story(1995) G

August 4: Frozen (2013) PG

August 18: Beauty and the Beast(1991) G

September 1: The Incredibles(2004) PG

September 15: Coco(2017) PG

September 29: The Lion King(1994) G

October 13: Moana (2016) PG

If you and your family are big Disney fans, you won’t want to miss the chance to relive some of these favorites back on the big screen during this special engagement.

Tickets are available now for only $7 each on Harkins.com and at participating theatre box offices.