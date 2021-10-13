Los Sombreros: Perfect for a cozy dinner for two

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

We are not strangers to Mexican restaurants (my husband has a thing for enchiladas) so when Los Sombreros invited us to try their restaurant for our weekly date night, my husband was thrilled.

Los Sombreros is this quaint restaurant tucked away in Old Town Scottsdale (they also have a Mesa location!) and we were immediately drawn to their outdoor patio with misters and lots of greenery. And then the smell of the wood-fired oven immediately made us drool. I knew we were in for a treat. We agreed it was still much too hot and opted to sit inside, but next time we’re going back to enjoy that outdoor seating!

It’s a rustic styled brick restaurant which is perfect for a cozy dinner for two or even a bigger celebration. When you’re seated you’ll get a batch of their homemade chips and salsa which are both delicious! The salsa is smokey and the perfect amount of heat for us wimps. My husband lives for heat, and ordered the habanero which he said was phenomenal.

We took a look at their drink menu (it IS date night, after all) and I decided to get their Cucumber Jalapeño Spritz which sounded great for a hot day. My husband is a little simpler than I am and did some tequila and a beer. He’s pretty easy to please!

The menu looked amazing and we had a hard time narrowing down some appetizers but settled on their shrimp cocktail and elote. The shrimp cocktail was unique (to me, at least!) because it was served in a large bowl with homemade tomato juice mixture with delicious crackers. I had never had it made this way before! The elote though…I’m still thinking about how good it was. It was creamy and smoky and I think I ate all of it in about five minutes.

When it was time to consider some entrees, my husband had no hesitations: enchiladas. He chose the ‘Smoked Chicken Enchiladas’ which he declared the best sauce he’s ever tasted with enchiladas. It was served with salsa verde and a chipotle crema-YUM! We found out after that they make the sauce in house (they wouldn’t give us the secret recipe though!) I hemmed and hawed and eventually went with the ‘Greens & Fruits’ salad to balance out the massive amount of elote I inhaled. My salad came adorned with Oaxaca cheese, apples, and jalapenos with a freshly made vinaigrette. It was definitely one of those salads you know you’re going to have to recreate at home!

While we really enjoyed having our weekly date night here we’re definitely returning with the whole family in the near future!

Los Sombreros, 2534 N .Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale • 480-994-1799 • lossombreros.com

Enter to win a $50 gift card for your own date night at Los Sombreros!