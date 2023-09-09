RAK Date Night: The Montauk

Feel like you’re vacationing in The Hamptons when you dine at The Montauk in Old Town Scottsdale. With a coastal dining atmosphere and plenty of fresh cuisine options, it’ll transport you to the East Coast without ever leaving Arizona.

The Montauk recently launched dozens of new dishes to its award-winning brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktail menus and my husband and I got to check it out for our most recent date night experience.

Even though it was still a warm day, the open air concept, nautical décor, and live music, instantly made it feel like we were dining beachside.

We started off munching on the new Mediterranean Platter which comes with tomato and cucumber salad, olives, beluga lentil hummus, tzatziki, house rice, naan bread, and your choice of chicken, steak, shrimp or salmon skewers. It was so fresh and light, and we really enjoyed the variety of pairing combinations.

As a vegetarian, I appreciated that there were some great veggie options including the Crispy Brussels Sprouts – served with whipped herb goat cheese, harissa, Aleppo, honey, spicy sesame seed and the Grilled Cauliflower – comprised of Romesco, tzatziki, toasted cashew, Aleppo honey dates. Yum!

Since my husband’s a meat eater, we didn’t have to compromise on a thing—he had plenty to choose from and so did I.

In addition to all of the new menu items, The Montauk has also extended their happy hour which now runs every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Mondays!

The Happy Hour menu includes their house-made potato chips and dip, clam chowder, deviled eggs, mac and cheese, crispy chicken sliders among new items, plus $5 draft beers, $6 well cocktails and $7 house wines.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy lounge experience, are celebrating a special occasion, getting together with the girls, or planning your next date night, The Montauk is the place to be for great food and a lively coastal experience.

For more information on The Montauk’s menu offerings and upcoming events, visit www.themontaukaz.com.

Enter for your chance to win $50 to dine at The Montauk!