Lou Malnati’s Pizza Dishes Out Deep Dish Fun for Families

Are family conversations around the dinner table a thing of the past in your home? Make them come alive again with Lou Malnati’s Family Dinner Deal and Deep Dish Dialogue game.

Serving four people for less than $10 per person, the Family Dinner Deal includes the following:

Choice of Pizza

One large deep dish cheese pizza -or- one extra large thin crust cheese pizza

(toppings can be added for an additional fee)

Choice of Side

One family-sized salad -or- one medium order of traditional or boneless chicken wings

Dessert

Four-count of Carol’s chocolate chip cookies

Deep Dish Dialogue game

One 25-question pack included in each meal bundle

My family and I had so much fun putting away our phones, not sitting in front of the TV, and enjoying a night of good food and great conversation.

The Deep Dish Dialogue game features questions such as “What celebrity or historical figure would you want to share a pizza with?” and “If you had to describe each family member using just one word, what would that word be?”

You’ll not only get to know your family members better, but recent research from the American Heart Association shows that 91% of parents say their family is less stressed when they eat together. Get your kids involved in mealtimes and make it a time to remember.

The Family Dinner Deal bundles are available at all 8 Lou Malnati’s Valley locations for carryout on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays now through late October.

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is family-owned and known for staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. For more information or to place an order, visit www.loumalnatis.com.

