GIVEAWAY- RAK Eats: Edo Japanese Grill

If you’re looking for a fresh dining experience that’s perfect for the whole family, Edo Japanese Grill– the U.S. brand of Canada’s Edo Japan chain – opened its first American location in Chandler on March 15.

Situated at 2780 West Chandler Boulevard, you and your family can enjoy Edo’s signature teppanyaki-style cooking, featuring dishes like teriyaki chicken and shaved beef bowls, poke bowls, customizable bento boxes, Tokyo fried chicken, bubble tea, and hand-rolled sushi made fresh daily.

A Menu for Every Palate

Edo Japanese Grill offers a wide variety of dishes that cater to all tastes, making it a perfect choice for a diverse family outing. The restaurant combines traditional Japanese favorites like sushi, sashimi, and tempura with fresh, innovative creations that will have something for everyone.

For sushi lovers, the menu boasts an extensive list of rolls with something for all preferences—from simple tuna and avocado rolls to more adventurous options featuring spicy tuna or eel.

For the younger crowd or those who prefer something cooked, there are numerous options like chicken teriyaki, crispy tempura shrimp, and yakisoba noodles. Edo’s kid-friendly menu ensures that even the pickiest eaters can find something delicious and satisfying.

In addition to traditional options, Edo offers customizable bento boxes that allow families to mix and match their favorite foods. Each box is packed with fresh, flavorful ingredients, making for a fun and interactive meal. The portion sizes are generous, ensuring that everyone leaves satisfied without feeling overstuffed.

What You’ll Love About Edo Japanese Grill

All the food is made fresh to order on a sizzling 450°F teppan grill.

Meals are topped off with Edo’s signature teriyaki sauce.

The food is freshly prepared, but served in a fast-paced manner.

Available for dine-in or take-out options.

Whether you’re looking to try something new or enjoy familiar favorites, Edo Japanese Grill provides a dining experience that will keep you coming back for more.

