Score Big Fun with Peter Piper Pizza’s Summer Pass Deal

Back-to-school might be right around the corner, but one thing’s for sure – summer temperatures are still soaring. If you’re looking for indoor ways to keep kids entertained during these last few weeks before school, or like me, are just always on the hunt for affordable, family-friendly things to do, you’ve got to check out Peter Piper Pizza’s Summer Pass deal!

What Is the Summer Pass?

Peter Piper Pizza’s Summer Pass is a limited-time offer designed to give families more bang for their buck during the hottest months of the year. Available now through the end of summer, the pass includes unlimited daily gameplay and discounts for a flat fee.

Pricing and What’s Included

$29.99 – Includes 40 games every visit and a 20% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

$45.99 – Includes 110 games every visit and a 30% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

$99.99 – Includes 250 games every visit and a 50% discount on pizza, drinks and other select food items

This means that for roughly the price of a single-family outing, you get two months of air-conditioned entertainment.

Why Kids Love It

The pass gives kids access to free gameplay every day for 2 months – think racing simulators, air hockey, dance machines, and classic arcade favorites — offering endless opportunities for fun and friendly competition.

Plus, guests with a Summer Pass can unlock even more value with exclusive discounts on Peter Piper Play Park admission, including 20% off for Fun Pass holders, 30% off for Big Fun Pass holders and 50% off for Mega Fun Pass holders.

Why You’ll Love It

When temps soar past 110°F, outdoor play is off the table. But Peter Piper Pizza offers a cool, clean, and kid-safe environment where you can relax and eat while your kids burn energy and socialize.

Tips for Getting the Most Out of Your Pass

Visit during off-peak hours for more machine availability.

Pair your playtime with lunch or dinner to use your food discount.

Follow your local Peter Piper Pizza on social media for passholder-only giveaways and bonus events.

Don’t Sweat It—Play Inside!

Our summers can be brutal, but finding fun doesn’t have to be. The Peter Piper Pizza Summer Pass is a smart, budget-conscious way to keep your kids engaged and burning off some energy. It’s more than a deal—it’s a lifesaver if you want to survive the season with sanity (and air conditioning) intact.