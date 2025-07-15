Kick Back at Camelback: A Summer Staycation Deal at The Camelback Inn

When it comes to planning a family-friendly staycation in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area, the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa offers an ideal blend of Southwestern charm and modern amenities — making it a top-tier option for families looking to unwind and cool off close to home.

Here are a few things you and your family will love about The Camelback Inn:

Spacious Accommodations for the Whole Family

The resort casita-style rooms offer plenty of privacy and space, and can accommodate larger groups with connecting rooms or suite options, perfect when traveling with kids or extended family members. Each casita is thoughtfully designed with private entrances, patios or balconies, and ample space for downtime between pool sessions or after exploring nearby hiking trails.

Fun in the Sun: Pools & Cabanas

Nothing says “summer staycation” like pool time — and Camelback Inn delivers in style. Families will love the Jackrabbit Pool, a large outdoor pool with poolside dining options from Hoppin’ Jacks.

Meanwhile parents can lounge poolside or upgrade the experience by renting a private cabana, which comes equipped with shade, seating, a ceiling fan, and drink service — ideal for a full day of family fun under the Arizona sun.

For added comfort, some cabana rentals include flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and complimentary snacks, making it easy to settle in and enjoy without having to leave your poolside haven.

A Special Staycation Deal: Casitas + Ritas Package

Now through September 30, 2025, take advantage of the Casitas + Ritas Package, which offers unbeatable value during the summer months. Here’s what it includes:

Overnight accommodations in a resort casita guest room

A $50 daily resort credit (perfect for dining, spa, or poolside snacks)

Two handcrafted margaritas per night — a refreshing bonus for parents

While the resort’s high-season rates average around $649 per night, the summer package starts at just $249 per night — making it not only family-friendly, but wallet-friendly as well.

Whether you’re escaping the heat in a shaded pool cabana, enjoying a sunset margarita, or simply relaxing in your spacious casita, The Camelback Inn offers everything a family could want for a memorable summer staycation.

Ready to book your desert escape? Use Booking Code D60 and start planning your family’s best summer yet.