RAK Date Night: Queen Creek Olive Mill Pizza Making Experience

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Every second Wednesday of the month, the Queen Creek Olive Mill has a table for two waiting for you at their Pizza Date Night!

This intimate evening guides you through a three-course culinary experience where you get to learn how to make the perfect pizza dough and crust while enjoying professionally paired wine with each course.

My husband and I had the pleasure of attending and our night began with a dough-making introduction. This was an interactive experience allowing guests to volunteer to go up and participate with the chef.

We were then all given our own dough, and after being taught the proper techniques for stretching and shaping it, it was time to begin individualizing our pizzas.

With an array of toppings to choose from including red sauce or pesto, fresh or shredded mozzarella, feta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, artichokes, basil, jalapenos, and sausage, you could truly customize your pizza to your liking.

Once our pizza was finished and sent off to the oven, we were directed to our seats to enjoy a fresh seasonal salad consisting of garden greens, goat cheese, chopped walnuts, mandarin oranges, shaved fennel, and diced green apples finished with a cranberry white reduction and fresh crushed rosemary olive oil. This was served with a glass of Vista Point Pinot Grigio. Delicious!

Right as we were done devouring our salads, our pizzas came out sizzling, bubbling, and cheesy and we couldn’t wait to dive in. Of course, being at the Olive Mill we were given the option to top them with a drizzle of olive oil and we couldn’t say no—with choices between garlic, basil, Meyer lemon, or three chili. It was seriously one of the best tasting pizzas I’ve ever eaten.

For the third and final course we were served a rosemary polenta cake topped with a cranberry mousse and paired with a house-made chilled cranberry and orange sangria. I’ve never had anything like it before—similar to a dessert-like cornbread. It was light, fresh, and not overly sweet.

Before leaving for the night, we were given a chance to shop the store and all attendees were offered 10% off any of the Queen Creek Olive Mill branded merchandise, so we picked out an olive oil and balsamic to take home.

We had such a fun time at this event. I loved that it was interactive and educational while also allowing us time to sit down and enjoy each course and each other’s company.

If you’re looking to try something new for your next date night, I’d highly recommend attending the Pizza Making Event.

Registration is required and space is limited. For more information on the upcoming dates and costs or to make a reservation, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to the Queen Creek Olive Mill!