Father’s Day Dining Deals

With Father’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll treat the fathers in your life. Whether he loves tacos, pizza, or maybe just a cold beer, here are some deals for dads happening in several Valley restaurants.

Diego Pops – Celebrate dad in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale at the modern taco spot Diego Pops! Sunday, June 19, dad can enjoy a beer for a penny with the purchase of an entrée. While you’re there, enjoy happy hour with half off appetizers and drink specials from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. https://www.diegopops.com/

The Montauk – Can’t bring your dad on a beach vacation? Bring the east coast to him at The Montauk on Father’s Day. Catch their brunch from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with popular items dads will love including their McMontauk Sandwich and Short Rib Huevos Rancheros. Dad can also enjoy live music from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. https://www.themontaukaz.com/

Eat Up Drive In – The local Arcadia eatery serving up food that tastes like home is treating dad to $6 Main Chick and Hot Chick Sandwiches ($4 in savings). Eat Ups famous Main Chick sandwich is served with house slaw, pickles, havarti, and crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun. For dads who like a little spice, the Hot Chick will be sure to kick it up a notch! To redeem, promotion must be mentioned at time of ordering. https://eatupdrivein.com/home

Koibito Poke – Bring your dad to experience authentic poke on Father’s Day at Koibito Poke where dads can get a free bowl of the same size or smaller with any size bowl purchase! With four valley locations, their traditional Hawaiian poke bowls are made with the highest quality fish, the best toppings, and nine made-from-scratch sauces that dad will love. Offer valid for dine-in only. https://www.koibitopoke.com

Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill – At Salt & Lime in Scottsdale dads eat for free on Father’s Day with purchase of an entrée and can receive a $1 beer with their meal! Dad can also enjoy Sunday Funday with all day happy hour and brunch served from 9 AM until 2 PM. Father’s Day offer not valid with the purchase of appetizers, specialty tacos or happy hour menu items. https://www.saltandlimeaz.com/

Streets of New York – The local New York-style pizzeria is treating dad to a free dessert with any entrée on Father’s Day! Popular items dad will love include their Italian sausage sub or Dad can create his own New York pizza! Their lengthy list of Italian desserts including double chocolate cake, New York cheesecake, cannolis, passion chocolate chip cookie and vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup. Offer valid for dine in only. https://www.streetsofnewyork.com/