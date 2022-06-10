Celebrate Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter! Bring the family to the Quad and cool off at the splash pad, with water toys, inflatables, swag from your favorite retailers and a DJ! The first 100 kids will also get free toys to take home.

Date: Starts Friday, June 10 (and every Friday through August 12)

Time: 10-11 a.m.

Summer Fridays Schedule:

6/10: All Aboard the Splash Pad

6/17: Let’s Flamingle

6/24: Bubble Party

7/1: Stars, Stripes and Splash

7/8: Sharktastic Friday

7/15: Quack, Quack, Quad

7/22: Splish-Splash Mermaid Bash

7/29: Beach Ballin’

8/5: Aloha Friday

8/12: Wild & Free