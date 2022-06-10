Celebrate Summer Fridays at Scottsdale Quarter! Bring the family to the Quad and cool off at the splash pad, with water toys, inflatables, swag from your favorite retailers and a DJ! The first 100 kids will also get free toys to take home.
Date: Starts Friday, June 10 (and every Friday through August 12)
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Summer Fridays Schedule:
6/10: All Aboard the Splash Pad
6/17: Let’s Flamingle
6/24: Bubble Party
7/1: Stars, Stripes and Splash
7/8: Sharktastic Friday
7/15: Quack, Quack, Quad
7/22: Splish-Splash Mermaid Bash
7/29: Beach Ballin’
8/5: Aloha Friday
8/12: Wild & Free