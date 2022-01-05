We desert dwellers are lucky. We can visit winter weather just a few hours north or south of the Valley, get our fill of snow and then return home to sunshine and warmth.
Arizona Snowbowl and the Nordic Village Arizona (formerly the Flagstaff Nordic Center) are about two and half hours away without traffic delays on Interstate 17. Consider leaving in the early morning or Thursday evening — Flagstaff hotels abound for every price range — to beat the weekend rush.
Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon (north of Tucson) is three-and-a-half hours south of the Valley.
Sunrise Park Resort in the White Mountains is approximately a four-hour drive, depending on whether you go through Payson or take Interstate 40 from Flagstaff.
The Arizona snow season typically runs from mid-December to mid-April, depending on snowfall. Here are details about Arizona ski and snow destinations. Visit websites for updates on snow conditions.
ARIZONA SNOWBOWL
San Francisco Peaks, Flagstaff
928-779-1951 • arizonasnowbowl.com
Site: 40 trail runs (37 percent beginner, 42 percent intermediate, 21 percent advanced; longest is 2 miles) served by 4 lifts and 2 surface conveyors on 777 skiable acres located 14 miles northwest of Flagstaff. Sunset Terrain Park features obstacles, spines, rails, fun boxes for snowboarders and skiers.
Lodging: Ski Lift Lodge & Cabins, hotels in Flagstaff area.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities: skiing, snowboarding, lessons, adaptive programs.
NORDIC VILLAGE ARIZONA
16848 US 180, Flagstaff
928-220-0550 • arizonanordicvillage.com
Site: 25 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails; more than 9 miles of trails open to snow biking.
Lodging: yurts and cabins, hotels in Flagstaff area.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities: cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, mountain biking (snowbiking), ski lessons.
SKI VALLEY
10300 Ski Run Rd., Mt. Lemmon
520-576-1321 • skithelemmon.com
Site: 22 ski trails on more than 200 acres served by 3 lifts located 25 miles north of Tucson.
Lodging: Summerhaven and Tucson.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Activities: skiing, snowboarding, instruction for all ages and levels, restaurant on site.
SUNRISE PARK RESORT
White Mountains, 12 miles west of Greer
855-735-SNOW (7669) • sunriseskipark.com
Site: 65 trails on 3 peaks served by 10 lifts; snowboard terrain park and separate cross-country skiing area.
Lodging: Sunrise Park Resort, hotels in Pinetop and Lakeside, bed-and-breakfast inns and cabins in White Mountains.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Activities: skiing (and lessons), snowboarding, cross-country skiing, tubing, sleigh rides.