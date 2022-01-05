We desert dwellers are lucky. We can visit winter weather just a few hours north or south of the Valley, get our fill of snow and then return home to sunshine and warmth.

Arizona Snowbowl and the Nordic Village Arizona (formerly the Flagstaff Nordic Center) are about two and half hours away without traffic delays on Interstate 17. Consider leaving in the early morning or Thursday evening — Flagstaff hotels abound for every price range — to beat the weekend rush.

Ski Valley on Mt. Lemmon (north of Tucson) is three-and-a-half hours south of the Valley.

Sunrise Park Resort in the White Mountains is approximately a four-hour drive, depending on whether you go through Payson or take Interstate 40 from Flagstaff.

The Arizona snow season typically runs from mid-December to mid-April, depending on snowfall. Here are details about Arizona ski and snow destinations. Visit websites for updates on snow conditions.