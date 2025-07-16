A Parent’s Guide to a Tidy Home During Summer Break

We all remember being a kid and the anticipated moment school released for summer. It’s a moment charged with excitement, thoughts of sleeping in, and playing with friends.

Now we are on the other side of that excitement. We are the parents with the reality that more humans will be home all day, and with that means that keeping the home tidy can be a challenge. Here are some tips to help you and your family work together to maintain some order in the home this summer.

Set Realistic Expectations. First, don’t set yourself up for failure by having expectations of a perfectly tidy home. How many kids do you have? What are their ages? Do you have a busy schedule? What’s your working situation? Are your kids attending camps or childcare? Do you have a house cleaner? Consider all these variables when you determine your expectations for keeping a tidy and functional home for the summer, and beyond!

“Everything Has a Home” Rule. When an item is put away in its proper place, that is its “home.” Lead by example by putting away items as soon as you are done with them. When you finish an activity, put everything away in its home before you move onto your next activity.

Frequent Resets. Decide when you will have resets to get everything back to its home. Decide if these resets should occur multiple times a day, daily or weekly. This will all depend on your home and family rhythms. Consider “Tidy in Ten” every night after dinner. Set a ten-minute timer and have everyone gather their items to be put away.

Incorporate Clutter Catchers. Clutter catchers are containers designated to gather out-of-place items to be put away. Consider putting them at the bottom of stairs, in a common area, or outside bedrooms. You can personalize the concept with labeled bins for each child or decorative baskets that match your home’s aesthetic.

“Kitchen is Closed” Rule. Set your meal and snack times to prevent all day grazing which adds more dishes, crumbs and trash. Make it fun by making a sign with “Kitchen Times,” “Open,” and “Closed”.

Kid Friendly Cleaning Supplies. Use cleaning supplies kids can use so they can help in the cleaning process. Have non-toxic wipes by the toilet, craft areas, kitchen table, and bedrooms. Make it accessible and easy for them to clean up after themselves. Give them a role when cleaning up after meals so that it’s a team effort.

Communicate Your Expectations and Plan. Talk with your family about your goals and how everyone can contribute. Even the smallest child can help with simplest of tasks that can help keep the home tidy. When you talk about it together you are giving everyone in the family ownership in the process!

Good luck this summer, and remember to have grace with yourself and your kids!