Hop into Creativity this Easter

When it comes to Easter crafts, kids love creating something that’s not only fun but also encourages their creativity and fine motor skills. While dyed eggs and bunny masks are classic go-tos, this year we’re thinking outside the basket!

Let’s take Easter crafting to the next level with an activity that’s as fun to make as it is unique: “Stained Glass Easter Eggs” made from melted crayon shavings. You’ll have an eggs-cellent time!

Why This Craft Stands Out

This project goes beyond basic crafts by combining color blending, sensory exploration, and hands-on steps. Kids get to experiment with textures, see the transformative magic of melted crayons, and create dazzling “stained glass” art pieces that look like they belong in an Easter sunbeam. Plus, it’s a great way to reuse old crayon bits!

What You’ll Need

Here’s what you’ll need to bring this colorful craft to life:

• Crayon shavings

• Wax paper

• Iron (used by an adult)

• Old towel or parchment paper (to protect your workspace)

• Scissors

• Easter egg templates (optional)

• String or ribbon (for hanging the final pieces)

Step-by-Step Guide

1. Prep the Crayon Shavings: Peel the wrappers off broken crayons (kids can help with this step!) and use a crayon sharpener to create colorful shavings. Let kids choose their favorite Easter colors.

2. Set Up the Workspace: Lay a sheet of wax paper on the table. This will be the base for the craft. Make sure the table is protected with parchment paper or an old towel.

3. Design the Eggs: Scatter the crayon shavings onto the wax paper. Kids can create patterns, ombre effects, or random color blends

Add a second layer of wax paper on top of the shavings.

4. The Magic Moment: With adult supervision, carefully press a warm iron (on the low setting) over the wax paper sandwich. The crayons will melt quickly, creating a stunning, stained-glass effect. Allow it to cool for a minute.

5. Cut Out Egg Shapes: Once the wax paper is cool, use scissors to cut out large Easter egg shapes. If needed, use an egg template for uniformity.

6. Add the Finishing Touches: Punch a small hole at the top of each egg and thread string or ribbon through to create hanging ornaments. These can be displayed in windows, on Easter trees, or as part of a festive garland.

Why Kids (and Parents!) Will Love This Craft

• Color Magic: Watching the crayons melt and blend is mesmerizing for kids, and it sparks conversations about color theory.

• Sensory Fun: Peeling crayons, sprinkling shavings, and seeing the transformation provide a full sensory experience.

• Recycled Creativity: It’s a great way to use up those old crayons sitting at the bottom of the art bin.

• Versatile Decoration: These “stained glass” eggs look stunning in windows as the sunlight streams through them.

Tips for Success

• Keep It Safe: Always have an adult handle the iron, and remind kids to stay clear while melting the crayons.

• Encourage Experimentation: Let kids play with different color combinations—mixing metallic crayons with pastels can create dazzling effects.

• Add Glitter: Sprinkle a bit of glitter onto the shavings before ironing for extra sparkle.

Creative Variations

• Bunny and Chick Shapes: Expand the craft by cutting out other Easter-themed shapes, like bunnies or chicks.

• Layered Colors: Try layering wax paper to create a multi-dimensional effect.

• Gift Tags: Use smaller shapes to make colorful Easter gift tags or cards.