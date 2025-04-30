Identifying & Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorder

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and understanding this complex disorder can provide some clarity and knowledge if you suspect your child might have it. Here is everything you need to know about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) including what it is, how its diagnosed, common signs to look for, as well as unique strengths it can bring about.

Understanding Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by differences in brain development that lead to problems with learning and using social skills, manifestation of repetitive stereotypical behaviors, deficits in verbal skills and use of language. Although autism can be diagnosed at any age, symptoms generally appear in the first two years of life.

Diagnosis

Autism Spectrum Disorder usually appears during the first 3 years of life and is frequently diagnosed by the age of 8. That being said, with milder forms of Autism Spectrum Disorder, the diagnosis may be more apparent later in childhood as demands on their social skills and lack of reciprocity in peer relationships becomes more evident. The earlier Autism Spectrum Disorder is diagnosed, the sooner treatments and services can begin.

Diagnosis in young children is often a two-part process:

Part 1: General developmental screening during well-child checkups. If a child shows developmental differences in behavior or functioning during this screening process, the health care provider may refer the child for additional evaluation.

Part 2: Additional diagnostic evaluation. A team of health care providers who have experience diagnosing ASD will conduct the diagnostic evaluation. This team may include child neurologists, developmental behavioral pediatricians, speech-language pathologists, child psychologists and psychiatrists, educational specialists, and occupational therapists.

Signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Social communication and social interaction behaviors may include:

Making little or inconsistent eye contact

Appearing not to look at or listen to people who are talking

Infrequently sharing interest, emotion, or enjoyment of objects or activities

Not responding or being slow to respond to one’s name or to other verbal bids for attention

Having difficulties with the back and forth of conversation

Often talking at length about a favorite subject without noticing that others are not interested or without giving others a chance to respond

Displaying facial expressions, movements, and gestures that do not match what is being said

Having an unusual tone of voice that may sound flat

Having trouble understanding another person’s point of view or being unable to predict or understand other people’s actions

Difficulties adjusting behavior to different social situations

Difficulties sharing in imaginative play or in making friends

Restrictive/repetitive behaviors may include:

Repeating certain behaviors or having unusual behaviors, such as repeating words or phrases

Having a lasting intense interest in specific topics, such as numbers, details or facts

Showing overly focused interests, such as with moving objects or with parts of objects

Becoming upset by slight changes in a routine and having difficulty with transitions

Being more sensitive or less sensitive than other people to light, sound, clothing or temperature

People with Autism Spectrum Disorder also may experience sleep problems and irritability.

People on the Autism Spectrum also may have many strengths, including:

Being able to learn things in detail and remember information for long periods of time

Being strong visual and auditory learners

Excelling in math, science, music, or art

Dr. Urszula H. Kotlow is an established Board-certified child & adolescent psychiatrist and currently works as a psychiatrist for Banner Health Thunderbird Medical Center. Dr. Kotlow earned her medical degree at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine in Worcester, MA. She then went on to complete her pediatric internship at Brown University in Providence, RI, and residency in psychiatry at Yale University in New Haven, CT. She completed her training with a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Westchester Division in White Plains, NY.