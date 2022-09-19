San Tan Charter School Launches Weekly Farmers Market

Ever since San Tan Charter School created its Outdoor Environment—an educational space where students learn how to grow plants, take care of animals and harvest produce—they now want to share their bounty with the public by hosting a Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market, otherwise known as Go Green: A Montessori Market, launched on September 1 and takes place every Friday from 3-3:45 p.m. outside the school’s Montessori Preschool entrance, at 3959 E. Elliot Road in Gilbert.

“Go Green: A Montessori Market will sell a variety of seeds including sunflower, celery and carrot, all harvested from our garden, handmade paper with pressed flowers, produce from the garden, herbs and fresh popcorn,” said Clarissa Pollack, Montessori Outdoor Environment Lead at San Tan Montessori Preschool. “We will also sell paper flowers as well as seasonal starts that people can bring home to plant their own autumn gardens and farm fresh eggs.”

The school plans to add more items to sell more items as new things grow in the garden. Current crops include sunflowers, zinnias, black-eyed peas, zucchini, butternut squash, sweet corn, along with some exotic experimental crops like edamame and okra.

Pollack said she also hopes that the Farmers Market will inspire shoppers to plant their own garden, or at the very least to spend more time outside.

“We are giving our students and community a great gift with the outdoor environment experience we offer, and I am excited for us to share our joy from this experience with the community,” she said.