Enter to win 4 tickets to The Okee Dokee Brothers THIS weekend!

TCA presents: The Okee Dokee Brothers

$30 reg | $15 youth (12 & under) | $25 EXPERIENCE CIRCLE MEMBERS*

As childhood friends growing up outside of Denver, Colorado, Justin and Joe were always exploring the outdoors. Now, as the GRAMMY Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, they’ve channeled their adventurous nature into their wildly popular albums – Can You Canoe?, Through The Woods, Saddle Up, Winterland, and Songs For Singin’ – and ended up in the hearts of American families everywhere. They’ve inspired countless, plaid-shirted fans to get outside, get creative, and sing in harmony along the way. Their latest album, Brambletown is a semi-narrative woodland creature mosaic where “critters can talk, trees can walk, and nothing’s as it seems.” It’s a story of learning, or better yet, remembering how deeply all of us are connected. So, into the forest we go!

This show is 1 hour long (6-7 p.m, no intermission) and is most enjoyed by kids ages 3 to 10 years old.

Praise for The Okee Dokee Brothers:

“If you’ve already burned through every Kidz Bop CD known to man and you want something a little more pleasing to your ears, GRAMMY-winning duo The Okee Dokee Brothers are coming to the rescue.”

– Wall Street Journal

“These GRAMMY Award-winning artists, who specialize in folk music and Americana, sing of cold-weather joys. …in addition to extolling the fun of ice fishing, dog sledding and encountering a friendly yeti, the songs on Winterland deal with more serious subjects, like life cycles and tolerance.”

– Laurel Graeber, The NY Times

“The lyrics are playful, engaging and subtly filled with life lessons. These are songs that encourage kids to find happiness with fewer material possessions and embrace adventure even in trying situations. Without getting preachy or heavy-handed, Mailander and Lansing come off like happy, kind and fun big brothers eager to show their younger siblings how to have an ethically sound and green-conscious good time.”

– Chicago Tribune

Not sure what to expect? Watch some of the performances here and get lost in the folksy music! You’ll be jammin’ in no time.

