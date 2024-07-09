Staycation Idea: Great Wolf Lodge

I don’t think ‘indoor waterpark’ immediately comes to mind when you think of Arizona summers, but sometimes it’s too hot to even be at the neighborhood pool or splashpad.

But the Great Wolf Lodge features a perfect 84-degree water temp every day! It’s a unique concept that allows you to partake in the waterpark hours before your room is ready for check in. If you’re a Phoenix local, you’ll appreciate the extra time at the resort. If you’re traveling from farther away, I recommend a minimum two-night stay. But either way—your kids will be talking about this staycation for a long time.

Great Wolf Lodge offers an alternative to your normal staycation concept, and it provides hours (seriously…HOURS) of unlimited, energy-burning fun for your kids. Get all the benefits of water-play with no risk of a sunburn! But—if you’re craving some Vitamin D, you’ll enjoy their massive outdoor pool and hot tub when you need a little fresh air.

Your kids’ eyes will light up at the large Talking Stick Tree House, Slap Tail wave pool, Crooked Creek lazy river, or four exhilarating slides: River Canyon Run, Alberta Falls, Wolf Tail, and Diamond Back Drop. And for your little ones—Whooping Hollow is perfectly sized for kids under 52 inches tall. My one and three year olds loved this area! Lounge seats near the water allowed me to relax while they splashed and went down the small slides.

Our favorite part as a family is that this resort has everything you need without leaving! Start your day with Dunkin Donuts or the breakfast buffet at Campfire Kitchen—you can even order Dunkin Donuts from the Great Wolf Lodge app—so easy! Take part in ‘Adventure Training’ after breakfast, meet some of the Great Wolf Lodge mascots during the day, craft some projects as a take-home souvenir, and spend the day splashing away. Grab a kid-friendly lunch of chicken strips, cheeseburgers, nachos, fries, onion rings, and more at Buckets. While resort food can add up—we found this menu to be affordable because the kids were mostly sharing and snacking all day long. (psst…get a dining deal when you book your stay!). The kids were almost too busy playing to be hungry! Mom Tip: Get the refillable Wolf Cup for each kiddo and get unlimited sodas throughout the day!

And if you enjoy ‘adult-only’ drinks those are available at The Watering Hole. They have plenty of traditional drinks as well as seasonal creations sure to make your stay feel like a true vacation! There are also fun mocktails to choose from that are perfect for kids or adults alike.

After a day of swimming, grab a pizza from Hungry As A Wolf and head to your room to get changed into dry clothes. Then the night has just begun! While the water park is open until 8 p.m., we opted to call it quits at dinner time and take part in rock climbing, mini-golf, MagiQuest adventure, ‘mini’ bowling, ropes course, arcade, mirror maze, and Build-A-Bear! The best part is that when you reserve your room you can pick the best package for each kiddo. Mom Tip: Purchase the Wolf Pass to get the best bang for your buck. For young ones that can’t do the ropes course or rock climbing, opt for the Pup Pass which includes Build-A-Bear. After you’re done exploring you can show off your moves at a Hustle & Howl Dance Party, read bedtime stories, and hit the sack in adorable twin-size bunk beds.

One of my favorite things about Great Wolf Lodge is from a logistical standpoint. When you’re at a waterpark you have to think about where to keep your wallet and phone. When you need to purchase food it’s a hassle to return to your locker! But Great Wolf Lodge features a wristband for adults (kids have color-coded bands that correspond to height so lifeguards can keep kids safe) that not only provides access to your room but also operates as your virtual wallet (bills to your room). When you need fresh towels, you just return your wet ones and get new ones by tapping your wristband. No more misplacing your room key card, either!

Great Wolf Lodge really has created the perfect summertime resort for families. Great food options, friendly staff, adorably themed rooms, and lots of activities before and after your kids exhaust themselves in the water!

Visit greatwolflodge.com to check out their current specials and sign up for their newsletter to get flash sales!