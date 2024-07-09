The Best Libraries for Kids in Tucsons

With the kids out of school, a trip to the library can be an educational and fun outing. It’s especially great during the hot summer months—offering a cool indoor space and something free to do!

Apart from the usual books and storytimes, here are some of the best libraries in the Tucson area, offering interactive spaces for kids, play areas, games, and more!

Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St., Tucson

In the children’s section you’ll find a wooden interactive play structure intended to be passive, sensory and education. It includes:

A color wheel

Measuring levers

Reading games, numbers, and marbles

Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd., Tucson

The separate kids’ space was added in 2019 and features:

Children’s computers

A family restroom

Storytime room

Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Tucson

The 9,000 square-foot children’s area includes:

A digital touch table

Pretend play including a wooden kitchen with pots, pans, and play food

A puppet theater

A Lego wall

Puzzles

A dedicated teen space

Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd., Tucson

The children’s section features two wooden learning panels with different sensory activities including:

Mazes

Magnifying glasses

A steering wheel and windshield wiper combo

Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave., Tucson

The Kid Zone was recently expanded during a renovation in 2019 and features:

A youth-only computer area

Three stand-alone board book shelving units

Tables that are stocked with DIY craft activities and coloring pages

W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson

Here kids will find:

A basket and two small buckets stocked with coloring pages, crayons, and colored pencils

A chess set and several early math games

Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Tucson

Here you’ll find the “Librainium” featuring several hands-on interactive stations for little ones to explore and develop skills. This includes activities such as:

Spin a story: “What happened at the baby’s birthday party?” where kids get to make up a story answering these questions – Who came? Which present? What was inside? How does baby feel?

Finger tracing

Counting objects

The Very Hungry Caterpillar showing different foods

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes rhyme with movable people and body parts

Topographical map of terrain

Peek-a-boo windows

Alphabet letters in print and cursive to trace

Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave., Tucson

Families and children have access to: