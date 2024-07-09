The Best Libraries for Kids in Tucsons

With the kids out of school, a trip to the library can be an educational and fun outing. It’s especially great during the hot summer months—offering a cool indoor space and something free to do!
Apart from the usual books and storytimes, here are some of the best libraries in the Tucson area, offering interactive spaces for kids, play areas, games, and more!
Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd St., Tucson
In the children’s section you’ll find a wooden interactive play structure intended to be passive, sensory and education. It includes:
- A color wheel
- Measuring levers
- Reading games, numbers, and marbles
Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Rd., Tucson
The separate kids’ space was added in 2019 and features:
- Children’s computers
- A family restroom
- Storytime room
Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave., Tucson
The 9,000 square-foot children’s area includes:
- A digital touch table
- Pretend play including a wooden kitchen with pots, pans, and play food
- A puppet theater
- A Lego wall
- Puzzles
- A dedicated teen space
Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Rd., Tucson
The children’s section features two wooden learning panels with different sensory activities including:
- Mazes
- Magnifying glasses
- A steering wheel and windshield wiper combo
Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. 6th Ave., Tucson
The Kid Zone was recently expanded during a renovation in 2019 and features:
- A youth-only computer area
- Three stand-alone board book shelving units
- Tables that are stocked with DIY craft activities and coloring pages
W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Tucson
Here kids will find:
- A basket and two small buckets stocked with coloring pages, crayons, and colored pencils
- A chess set and several early math games
Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Dr., Tucson
Here you’ll find the “Librainium” featuring several hands-on interactive stations for little ones to explore and develop skills. This includes activities such as:
- Spin a story: “What happened at the baby’s birthday party?” where kids get to make up a story answering these questions – Who came? Which present? What was inside? How does baby feel?
- Finger tracing
- Counting objects
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar showing different foods
- Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes rhyme with movable people and body parts
- Topographical map of terrain
- Peek-a-boo windows
- Alphabet letters in print and cursive to trace
Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. 1st Ave., Tucson
Families and children have access to:
- Games and puzzles
- Coloring pages
- Take home crafts/activities.
- Toys that are pulled out for “stay and play” in the Storytime room at the conclusion of the Family and Baby Storytimes