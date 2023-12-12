Experience Gift Ideas: Museums & Indoor Play

Give your family the gift of quality time together as you learn, play, and explore new places together. These museums and indoor play spaces are perfect for the whole family to enjoy and are especially great to save for something to do on a hot summer day!

Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert laboratory. Offers a broad range of experiences for the public. See tours page for more information. Reservations are strongly recommended. 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale.

Igniting imaginations, for every generation. Make the most of your visit with interactive and meaningful art experiences. 1625 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

Explore a world of music, connect with your heritage, and see over 4,200 instruments on display from every corner of the globe.

Owned by the City of Mesa and supported by the i.d.e.a. Museum Foundation – offers art and hands-on activities that support early learning, nurture creative thinking and engage families in quality time and art exhibitions for kids of all ages. 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa.

Dedicated to the presentation, interpretation and advancement of American Indian art, emphasizing its intersection with broader artistic and cultural themes. 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

More than 100 fully restored pieces of fire apparatus dating from 1725-2004 originating in America, England, France, Austria, Germany and Japan. The National Firefighting Hall of Heroes honors firefighters who have died in the line of duty or been decorated for heroism. 6101 E. Van Buren, Phoenix.

Discover the tranquil vibrancy of 50,000 desert plants nestled amid the red rocks of the Papago Buttes. 1201 N. Galvin Pwy., Phoenix.

Learning is a joy with three floors of hands-on exhibits. The Museum’s exhibits are thoughtfully designed to be unique, to arouse curiosity, and to engage the minds, muscles and imaginations. 215 N. 7th Street., Phoenix.

A cultural destination unlike any other with engaging, community-focused programs and forums, as well as world-class traveling exhibits. 300 S. Chandler Village Dr., Chandler.

Come discover the world of science and imagination. Embark in hands-on learning and create a memorable experience that will last a lifetime. Family-friendly and adult-only events. You will find the latest weekend events and up to the minute Phoenix activities for the entire family on our events calendar. 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

Connecting art to life through meaningful and engaging experiences that inspire discovery, spark creativity and promote cultural understanding. 140 N. Main Ave., Tucson.

Connecting people with plants and nature through art, science, history, and culture. 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson.

Over 500 antique and contemporary dollhouses and roomboxes, while special exhibitions highlight the breadth and diversity of the art of miniatures. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Dr., Tucson.

Delight in the experience of having nature at your fingertips. Stroll along winding paths past soaring Saguaros, through themed botanical gardens and marvel at a chance encounter with a resident hummingbird. Various art and garden exhibits reveal the unique qualities of the Sonoran region and renew a deep appreciation for the treasures of the desert. 7366 Paseo del Norte, Tucson.

One of the world’s largest aerospace museums. Explore 6 hangars, the 80-acre airfield, and 400 aircraft from around the globe. With examples from every era, recurring new acquisitions, and thousands of artifacts, every visit is an experience of discovery. 6000 E. Valencia Rd., Tucson.

Dedicated to increasing knowledge and appreciation of the diverse wildlife of the world as well as explaining the role of wildlife management in conservation. 4800 W. Gates Pass Rd., Tucson.

Flandrau offers a variety of educational opportunities and resources for learners of all ages. Whether it’s helping navigate backyard astronomy with our Skywatcher’s Guide, bringing science to you in Home Resources, or even explaining black holes with our YouTube Series Science Snacks, there is something here for everyone.

17,000 square feet of space with 10 indoor exhibits and a beautiful outdoor courtyard with lots of space for kids to play and imagine. Exhibits and programs are geared toward kids up to 10 years old.

Inspiring people to live in harmony with the natural world by fostering love, appreciation, and understanding of the Sonoran Desert. 2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson.

Altitude Trampoline Park. Each Altitude park has its own unique mix of high-flying trampolines, courses, and competitions. No two parks are exactly alike! Test your aerial and acrobatic skills at Altitude Phoenix with these featured attractions. Locations at 3921 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, altitudephoenix.com and 701 N. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert, altitudegilbert.com

AZ on the Rocks. A rock climbing gym offering a wide range of activities for kids and adults. Walls for sport and top-rope climbing, a large bouldering area, a fitness area, and a yoga studio. Whether you are a super experienced climber or a first-timer AZ on the Rocks has something for you. 16447 N 91st St, Ste 105, Scottsdale. azontherocks.com

Babyish. Babyish is more than just an indoor playground. It is a place where imaginations soar, friendships are formed, and memories are made. Children ages 6 months months to 7 years can learn to build at Jake’s Tiny Builders, save the day the Firestation, serve a yummy meal at Brooklyn’s Burgers, work on cars at Paul’s Pit Stop, gather groceries at Sweet Pea’s Fresh Mart, and even tend to boo-boos at Boo’s Mini Medics. 810 S Alma School Rd. Mesa. shopbabyish.com

Elevate Trampoline Park. Amazing activities and unlimited fun. Providing high energy, adrenaline. All indoor trampoline parks are outfitted with wall-to-wall trampolines and boast a variety of family-fun activities. Locations in Goodyear & Queen Creek. elevatetrampolinepark.com

Giggles. Designed for children between 9 months and 6 years, Giggles has play houses, a stage, scooter race track, slides and climbing structures. Adults have their own area, too, with free coffee. 2988 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, and 6042 N. 59th Ave Glendale. giggleskidz.com

Gymboree. Specially designed Gymboree Play & Music classes incorporate new technology with classic learning techniques to engage young minds. Choose from a wide range of early childhood classes for ages 0-5 years. 2160 W. Chandler Blvd., #18, Chandler, and 7077 E. Bell Rd. #206, Scottsdale. gymboreeclasses.com

Jordan’s Corner. Jordan’s Corner is a 2,800 square foot indoor play space in North Scottsdale for infants up to six years old. Each week, children can participate in character meet and greets, engage in sensory activities, move their bodies in music and movement, engage in musical story time, and so much more, while caregivers are given the opportunity to rest and meet o ther caregivers. 15681 N Hayden Rd Suite 116, Scottsdale. jordanscorneraz.com

Kids Empire. F loor-to-ceiling climbing walls, play structures, and a drop-in ball pit. Special tots section including smaller slides, a mini trampoline, and structures perfect for little crawlers. Locations in Gilbert, Phoenix, and Peoria kidsempire.com

Leo & Luca. Leo & Luca is a boutique playspace for children from birth to 5 that inspires imagination, promotes an independent spirit, cultivates friendship, and prioritizes connection between children and parents. 6102 N. 16th Street, Phoenix . leoandlucaaz.com

Luv2Play. Three levels, includes crawl tubes, slides, tunnels, and more. For ages 0-12. Separated toddler area for ages 1-4 with interactive soft play and sensory play panels and toys and a baby crawling area. A full service café. Seating for adults with TVs and nursing areas, plus free WiFi. 3522 W. Peoria Ave, Peoria , and 15495 W. Bell Rd. Ste. 104, Surprise . luv2play.com

Makutu’s Island. A n enormous tree filled with tunnels, slides, holes and tubes for kids to climb and traverse. Makutu’s play structures feature a child-size zip line, bungee jumper, a 35-foot-snake slide and explorable caves. Separate toddler area. A theater hosts storytelling and craft times, and there’s a cafe plus free WIFI. 6919 W. Ray Road, Chandler. makutusisland.com

PLAYzona. PLAYzona of Glendale, AZ is the premier PLAY space for children (birth – age 12) and a family center for group music and art classes in the west valley. 8190 W. Union Hills Drive #110, Glendale. playzonaaz.com

Teeny Town Playland. Filled with 8 different play houses filled with the high-end toy curated to cater to children ages 1 – 10 that are ready to play and learn. Cook a meal at the café, fix a car at the service station, be a firefighter or a teacher! 12958 W. Indian School Rd B-8, Litchfield Park teenytownplayland.com

Whiz Kidz Playland. A variety of play options depending on what parents need. The Stay ‘n Play option allows parents to stay and work or socialize while kids play nearby. The Drop-in Play lets parents drop off their kids for supervised play for up to four hours. Classes and daycare are also offered. 15425 S. 48th St., Suite 100, Phoenix • Coming soon 2nd Ave & Monroe location, whizkidzplayland.com

Uptown Jungle. A fantastic indoor playground has everything your kids need to let off steam and have loads of fun. With a vast range of exhilarating adventures, including trampolines, obstacle courses, slides, and climbing walls. Locations in Avondale, Chandler, Laveen, Mesa, Peoria and Phoenix. uptownjungle.com