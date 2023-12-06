Holiday 2023 Gift Guide

Wrist rattles and socks. We bought these for our son when he was about 2 months old and got lots of use out of them. As babies kick and move their hands and feet, they’ll keep themselves entertained as the little rattles shake and make noise.

Suction cup spinner toys. These are a multi-use toy and can suction onto sliding glass doors, the refrigerator, or oven. Your little one will love watching them spin and can also pop them, providing great sensory stimulation.

Fisher Price Baby Bouncer. This has been a well-loved item in our house. We got one for my son when he was 5 months old and he used it all the way until he was 18 months (only stopped because he hit the weight limit!). It plays music, allows them to spin around, has lots of stimulating toys, and of course, gets them bouncing and moving all in a contained space.

Popup Play Tunnel. My brother and sister-in-law gifted this to my son and it’s such a fun at-home thing to do for crawlers, especially. It’s easy to set up and collapses nicely for storage. As they get older, you can fill it with balls and make it part of a fun obstacle course.