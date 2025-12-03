Saturday, December 6, 2025
Enter to win tickets to The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Kate Reed
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

Only In Theatres December 19, 2025.

The advance screening will take place on Saturday, December 13 at Harkins Scottsdale 101, 10:00am.

Synopsis:

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

Directed by: Derek Drymon

Cast:

Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill

“THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS” is rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language.

Enter to win a family 4 pack to the advance screening on December 13th:

Kate Reed
