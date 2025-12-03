Enter to win tickets to The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants



Only In Theatres December 19, 2025.

The advance screening will take place on Saturday, December 13 at Harkins Scottsdale 101, 10:00am.

See the trailer HERE.

Synopsis:

SpongeBob and his Bikini Bottom friends set sail in their biggest, all-new, can’t miss cinematic event ever…The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman – a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate – on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies Present

In Association with Domain Entertainment and MRC

Directed by: Derek Drymon

Cast:

Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, George Lopez, Isis “Ice Spice” Gaston, Arturo Castro, Sherry Cola with Regina Hall and Mark Hamill

“THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SEARCH FOR SQUAREPANTS” is rated PG for rude humor, some thematic elements, and mild language.

#SpongeBobMovie

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | X | Threads

Enter to win a family 4 pack to the advance screening on December 13th: