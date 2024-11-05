Trail Blazing

Accessible Hiking, Fishing, and Recreation Across Arizona

Did you know our state parks offer inclusive and accessible ways to have an adventure? Here are some highlights of fun and accessible recreation opportunities to explore in Arizona’s state parks:

Accessible Trails and Viewpoints

Many trails within our parks are accessible for those who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids. Head to northeastern Arizona and learn about Hopi history at Homolovi State Park: the half-mile paved Homolovi II Trail leads to the largest of Homolovi State Park’s archaeological sites. In central Arizona, check out the world’s largest natural travertine bridge from the four accessible viewpoints at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park in Payson. Visiting Slide Rock State Park is more than just a dip in the water – take in the historic Pendley homestead and apple orchard, and the vibrant red rocks from the paved pathway and shaded overlook during off-seasons.

Find what works for your family by checking out the trails ahead of the trip! Arizona State Parks offers virtual, 360-degree views of each trail so that you can get familiar with the trail conditions before you visit.

Visit AZStateParks.com, select the park you want to explore, and click on the Google Earth view.

Camping for All

Extend your outdoor adventure with a night under the stars! Camping cabins at state parks like Lyman Lake in the White Mountains, Lost Dutchman in Apache Junction, and Patagonia Lake in southern Arizona make camping a breeze, featuring entry ramps and nearby restrooms with roll-in showers.

Or, sign up for an Arizona Family Campout – a program offered by Arizona State Parks which provides all the equipment you’ll need for a fun weekend outside. Expert rangers and volunteers will teach the basics of camping as well as activities like kayaking, fishing, archery, and more.

The campouts are $90 for a family of four (open to children 6 years and older) and $5 per additional family member. Families who want to learn how to negotiate camping with a disability can sign up at least three weeks in advance and we will make any necessary arrangements.

On the Water Activities

Whether you want to catch some fish (and a memory or two!), or you want to dig your toes in the sand, there are lakes, rivers, and lagoons all around the state waiting to be enjoyed. Head to Dead Horse Ranch State Park in central Arizona to make use of the wheelchair-accessible fishing pier and boat ramp. Or plan a picnic with Colorado River views from the shaded ramadas on Lake Havasu State Park’s beach – accessible via concrete pathways. Multiple parks even offer kayak, paddleboard, and other watercraft rentals, including Cattail Cove, Lyman Lake, Roper Lake, Patagonia Lake, and Lake Havasu state parks.

Go Underground

Every year, over 150,000 people of all ages and abilities experience the caverns. The trail system inside Kartchner Caverns is one of only a select few that was developed specifically to provide an exceptional experience for people with limited mobility.

Access to parking areas, campgrounds, picnic areas, buildings, and restrooms were designed to be wheelchair accessible. A wheelchair-accessible tram transports you from the Discovery Center to the cave entrance, where 2.5-miles of paved pathways transport you through the cave and past astonishing formations.

Detailed information on this special experience from the team at Ability 360 can be found at AZStateParks.com/Kartchner

To learn more information about access for people with disabilities, or to send in accessibility comments or questions, please contact Arizona State Parks and Trails at 602-542-4174 or email access@azstateparks.gov