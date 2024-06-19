Plant a Seed and Read

Gardening Books for Summer

Baby – 5

The Carrot Seed by Ruth Krauss

Despite everyone’s dire predictions, a little boy has faith in the carrot seed he plants.

Who’s Hiding in the Garden: A Lift-the-flap book by Amelia Hepworth

Can you help Mommy Snail find her babies? Lift the flaps and count the baby snails hiding in the garden!

2 – 6 years

Green Green: A Community Gardening Story by Marie Lamba

In the city an abandoned lot squeezed between two buildings becomes a community garden.

Plant the Tiny Seed by Christie Matheson

Plant a seed to watch it grow. Press on the cloud to make it rain. Jiggle the book to scatter the seeds. Interactive text teaches very young children how flowers sprout and mature. Contains watercolor depictions of a flower in various stages of growth.

4 – 8 years

Green Thumbs: A Kid’s Activity Guide to Indoor and Outdoor Gardening by Laurie Carlson

Budding gardeners will learn what it takes to make things grow with fun activities that require only readily available materials.

My First Garden by Livi Gosling

This beautifully illustrated guide is the perfect gardening book for kids who want to plant fruit and vegetables, create mini farms from plants, and go on wildflower missions.