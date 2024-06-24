Giveaway: Tickets to Disney Dreaming at Mesa Arts Center

Follow the journey of young Hope as she finds herself believing she is too old for the magic of Disney. Led by Peter Pan and Tinkerbell, she is taken on a musical journey of all the beautiful lessons the Disney stories have taught her. Through beloved characters and music, she discovers that the stories have taught her to be strong, kind, and loyal. She realizes that she will never outgrow magic they have brought to her. Features such famous characters as Ariel, Cinderella, Belle, Mulan, Rapunzel, Mirabel, Moana, Elsa, Anna, and more!

