Local Resorts with the Best Pools and Water Parks

For a large portion of the year, Arizona is a popular vacation destination. Visitors especially flock during our warm winter months and beautiful spring season. However, during our hottest months the tourists tend to flee, and lucky for us locals, many of the best resorts offer heavily discounted rates during the slower summer months. It’s a great time to capitalize on a luxury vacation without traveling far, not to mention scoring some of the best deals!

Here are a few local resorts offering family-friendly accommodations along with some of the best water amenities to enjoy during those scorching summer days:

PHOENIX

Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix

Arizona Biltmore is home to seven pools with options for every occasion. From blissful poolside lounging at the Saguaro Pool to family-friendly fun and a 65-foot Twist triple waterslide at the Paradise Pool, each pool is chilled in the summer months. In addition, the Biltmore hosts family-friendly dive-in movies every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Paradise Pool starting May 24 until August 30. This is complimentary for resort guests, and a limited number of cabanas will be available to purchase for non-hotel guests through Resort Pass.

Arizona Grand Resort, 8000 S. Arizona Grand Pkwy., Phoenix

This family-friendly resort boasts a seven-acre Oasis Water Park with 8-story thrill slides, a giant wave pool, a 25 person hot tub, the Valley’s only side-by-side active river, and Wild Cat Springs which is perfect for younger children. You’ll also find Rustler’s Rooste — a hilltop Western steak house adjacent to the resort — which offers an Old West atmosphere, great views, a live steer and an indoor slide that younger kids love.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Dr.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess offers specialty restaurants, concerts and family-friendly activities making it the perfect summer destination. Dip your toes in 830 tons of sand at Sunset Beach—Scottsdale’s only white sand beach— or take a plunge in one of the six sparkling pools, as well as hangouts just for kids. Come for the sun, sand, and water, and stay for the memorable summer moments.

Great Wolf Lodge, 7333 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale

The Great Wolf Lodge Resort offers an indoor water park kept at a warm 84 degrees year-round, outdoor pool, and hot tubs. Plus, there are a variety of on-site attractions including a bowling alley, ropes course, climbing wall, Build-A-Bear Workshop, mini golf, and more! There are also an abundance of delicious dining options offering plenty of kid-friendly items. Pack your bags and enjoy a world of fun—all under one roof.

Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch, 7500 E. Doubletree Ranch Rd.

At the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale, the newly renovated pool area consists of multiple pools, dozens of waterfalls and fountains, a sandy beach area, a three-story high-speed water slide, and the addition of even more luxurious cabana options. Enjoy signature drinks, gourmet burgers and soft-serve ice cream poolside with the exclusive pool deck menu.

Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak, 7677 N. 16th St., Phoenix

The resort’s popular River Ranch Water Park spans four acres and consists of a waterslide, lazy river, water features and cabanas. Be sure to stop by Slim Picken’s to enjoy a refreshing cocktail or lite bite by the pool. There’s also a mini golf course to enjoy on property.

The Phoenician, 6000 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

The multi-tiered Phoenician Pools include an upper level for aquatic recreation, a lower-level, tranquil Mother-of-Pearl Pool, and an adult-only center pool. Both family-friendly and adult-only reserved seating – including cabanas — are available. The Kids Zone showcases a tree house complete with a swaying bridge, sails, a splash pad with spray guns, falling buckets of water and shooting water spouts. The area also includes a 197 ft. twisting water slide for guests 42 inches and taller.

The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Pkwy., Phoenix

One of the resort’s biggest attractions is the Adventure Water Park, which offers the iconic Kierland FlowRider flow-board simulator for surfing in the desert, a lazy river, a 110-foot-long waterslide and more! Rent a family-friendly poolside cabana to relax in shaded luxury or enjoy your very own Tommy Bahama Relaxation Reef private “island”.

TUCSON

JW Marriot Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd., Tucson

Experience the exclusive, complimentary collection of outdoor water features available to resort guests. Lazily drift along the Starr Canyon River, brave the Monsoon Falls Water Slide or lounge by the Reflection Pools. The resort also hosts dozen of kid-friendly things to do on site.

Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain, 15000 N. Secret Springs Dr., Marana

Enjoy one of the resort’s many pools including the Spa Serenity Pool, Turquesa Infiniti Edge Swimming Pool, or the Aventura Swimming Pool complete with a waterslide and dancing fountains. The resort also features The Dove Mountain Ritz Kids Rangers program for kids ages 5-12, which offers two unique 3-hour programs, with the option to participate in a full day or half day experience.

The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Dr., Tucson

Guests at the Westin La Paloma can enjoy a waterslide with a 177 foot drop, along with five expansive pools with spectacular views of the Santa Catalina Mountains. Sabino’s Pool Bar & Grill – a unique swim-up bar – offers poolside treats and delicious beverages. There’s even an exclusive adults-only pool and waterfall, allowing parents a relaxing setting to retreat. Cabanas are available for rent and come with a television, ceiling fan, privacy curtains, small refrigerator, and two lounge chairs. Family Ramadas are also available for rent near the Main Pool.