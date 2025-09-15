Arizona Cardinals Team Up with Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation

Now through November 16, Arizona Cardinals fans can score discounted tickets while giving back to Arizona’s foster community. Through a special ticketing portal, supporters can save 5–20% off SeatGeek prices, and $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated directly to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF). Tickets can be purchased HERE.

AFFCF, a Phoenix-based 501(c)(3), has been helping foster youth build confidence, experience joy, and prepare for bright futures for more than 40 years. The organization provides support in education, career development, and extracurricular opportunities often not covered through traditional foster care funding.

“This incredible opportunity from the Arizona Cardinals means fans can cheer on the team while also uplifting foster youth in our programs,” said Luis De La Cruz, president and CEO of AFFCF. “Every ticket purchased helps change the trajectory of a young person’s life.”

Funds raised will benefit AFFCF’s three core programs:

Childhood Activities Fund – provides foster youth (ages 0–20) with access to sports, arts, and other activities that create normalcy and joy.

Keys to Success Program – offers career, education, housing, and financial literacy support to youth (ages 16–26) transitioning out of foster care.

Post-Secondary Program – helps youth (ages 18–26) pursue higher education and persist through to graduation.

“Partnering with the Cardinals is a win-win,” said Carolyn Fuller, AFFCF’s vice president of programs. “Families, caregivers, and youth can enjoy the excitement of a game at a reduced rate, while proceeds support programs that change lives. We’ll be cheering just as hard for the Cardinals as we are for Arizona’s foster youth.”

The special ticket promotion will run throughout the remainder of the 2025 football season.

For details on the discount link, program eligibility, or ways to support foster youth, visit affcf.org.

About Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF)

For more than 40 years, AFFCF has been dedicated to closing critical funding and service gaps in Arizona’s foster care system. The foundation ensures children and young adults in foster care can enjoy the same opportunities as their peers, while also providing resources that prepare them for independent living and post-secondary success. AFFCF qualifies for the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit. Learn more at affcf.org.

