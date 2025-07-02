If you were around for the initial launch of The Toy Library of Arizona, which started in July 2022, then you might be as excited as I am to hear about the rebranding and new ownership of what is now The Carousel Toy Library.

And if you haven’t heard about it – you’re in for a real treat!

After a little over a year of owning and operating The Toy Library of Arizona, founder, Payton Allen had to forgo the business due to health issues in October 2023.

Fortunately, fellow mom and speech pathologist, Nikelle Sybrowsky, had heard about the Toy Library and was following along with Payton’s journey.

“I had seen her post about needing to stop and reached out,” said Nikelle. “It took a little bit for things to fall in place, but over the past couple months we finalized everything and made the transition.”

Now under Nikelle’s ownership, a few new and exciting changes are in place. Here’s what you can expect:

What Is The Carousel Toy Library?

Think of it kind of like a book library. You obtain a membership and have access to a catalog of all kinds of toys – from babies to big kids – you’ll find toys to suit your child’s latest interests, developmental needs, and skills.

Memberships allow you to borrow up to 5-10 toys at a time for two weeks.

How it Works:

Choose your membership Browse through the online toy catalog and reserve your toys. Toys will be boxed up and delivered to your doorstep. Enjoy for 2 weeks. Clean and set out your toys for pick up.

One of the new features of The Carousel Toy Library is the delivery and pick up service. Take one more thing off your to-do list and enjoy getting a fresh box of toys delivered to your house! No more driving to collect or return your items.

Once toys are returned, they undergo a strict cleaning procedure using a non-toxic hospital grade cleaner that sanitizes and disinfects.

Currently, The Carousel Toy Library will deliver to East Valley cities including:

Queen Creek

Chandler

Mesa

San Tan Valley

Gilbert

The Benefits of Renting Toys

Less Clutter. Toys pile up fast—kids get bored and they grow older. This rotating toy system keeps your home feeling tidy and intentional, without sacrificing fun.

Save money. Toys are expensive and kids' developmental needs and interests are constantly changing which means they can outgrow toys easily. Borrow it first to find what their forever favorites are before you buy it.

Keep kids interested. Kids quickly lose interest in the same toys. Research shows that changing toys every 2-4 weeks helps kids to stay curious, creative, and excited to play—without the overwhelm.

Access to quality, carefully selected toys. Good quality toys that focus on exploration and learning can be pricey. Through renting, your child can have access to these types of toys without the high costs.

Eco-Friendly. Most toys end up in landfills long before they're worn out. By sharing high-quality toys, you're helping reduce waste and create a more sustainable cycle of play.

Ready to get started?

The first toy deliveries will begin on Wednesday, July 23.

Stay tuned for a special toy launch celebration happening July 19th – follow The Carousel Toy Library on social media @carouseltoylibrary for more updates!

For more information or to begin looking through the online catalog, signing up for a membership, or making your toy reservations visit carouseltoysaz.com